QK – Sagantaan kan irrati xiyyeeyfate Oromoot Oromo ajeesaa

QK- June 24th Sagantaan kan irrati xiyyeeyfate Oromoot Oromo ajeesaa jira moo diina?

Gadaa Araaraa interviews Jemal Ibrahim and Aliye Geleto

Afaan Oromoo
Roorroo Oromiyaatti Geggeeffamaaru Ilaalchisuun Ibsa Ejjannoo Tokkummaa Musliima Oromoo Ameerikaa Kaabaa
SBO: Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo, Waxabajjii 21, 2020

Afaan Oromoo
SBO: Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo, Waxabajjii 21, 2020
