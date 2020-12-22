Qophii Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa Mudde 22, 2020


Previous articleSudanese army retakes towns from Ethiopian militias

The Prosperity Group has arrested OLF members and leaders again

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
The Prosperity Group has arrested OLF members and leaders again OLF Urgent Press Release, December 20, 2020 The Ethiopian Prosperity Party group is expanding conflicts and...
Qophii Raadiyoo Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa Mudde 19, 2020

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Qophii Raadiyoo Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa Mudde 19, 2020 https://youtu.be/kjIcE-Ns7aM
Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 6
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Admin - 0