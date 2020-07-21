Resolution of the Conference of Oromia Global Forum (English and Afaan Oromoo)

Resolution of the Conference of Oromia Global Forum: a global alliance of Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations

July 19, 2020

Whereas, the Oromo nation, Oromummaa and Oromia are being subjected to a never before experienced oppression and repression by the Afaan Oromo speaking head of the Government of Ethiopia (GoE);

Whereas, the GoE is engaged in a deliberate planning and execution of destroying Oromo nationalism, dismantling Oromia and reversing the victories our people achieved by heroic sacrifices of our sons and daughters;

Whereas, the GoE works in concert with Nafxanyas with the intention of returning them to their former repressive power;

Whereas, the GoE has used the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to cancel national and regional elections to stay in power illegally, indefinitely;

Whereas, the recent assassination of Artist Haacaaluu Hundessaa, a much loved and respected Oromo nationalist, the illegal detention of Oromo political leaders and members of Oromo political organizations, and the killing of civilian demonstrators is a continuation of GoE policy to demoralize and defeat the Oromo nation;

Whereas, the GoE promotes division and conflicts among the Oromo along regional and religious lines as a strategy for success;

Whereas, the GoE intentionally causes and fuels conflicts among nations, nationalities, peoples, and different religious entities;

Whereas, the GoE, having imposed an illegal and undeclared military rule on parts of Oromia, the GoE is subjecting the people to untold misery through large-scale military campaigns;

Whereas, the GoE has widened and deepened the killings, arbitrarily arresting, detaining and beating the Oromo people;

Whereas, the GoE burns down houses with families inside; ignites granaries full of grain and sets fire to farms and forests without concern for crops or wildlife;

Whereas, the GoE deploys its armed forces to continue to hunt down and murder Oromo youth on a daily basis

Whereas the GoE recruits, indoctrinates and employs young unemployed youth into its army to kill the Oromo people after indoctrinating them

Whereas, the GoE continues to refuse to bring to justice those who committed ethnically motivated murders of Oromo students on the campuses of Amhara regional state,

Whereas, the GoE is not willing to provide any protection to those spared from the killings, but finds the flimsiest of excuses to suspend or dismiss other Oromo students from universities;

Whereas, contrary to its promises a few months ago to widen the political space in the country, the GoE has narrowed it significantly; it illegally arrests and/or causes to disappear, leaders and members of opposition parties; obstructs and hinders their contact with their constituents;

Whereas, it intimidates Oromo media outlets, imprisons their leaders and journalists for reporting the truth,

Whereas the GoE uses government owned, public media outlets to wage its propaganda war against our people;

Whereas, the economic deprivation of Oromo people and robbery of resources of Oromia by the GoE and its cronies has intensified;

Whereas the GoE continued eviction of the Oromo people, so that GoE could sell Oromo land to capital owners

Whereas the GoE continues to be the major facilitator and contributor to environment destruction and devastation of natural resources of Oromia

Whereas, the GoE is leaving no stone unturned to demoralize, marginalize the Oromo people in all walks of life and to force the Oromo nation to drop to its knees; and

Deeply Concerned about the fate of the Oromo people and the unlikelihood of continued survival of the Oromo as a nation and Oromia as land of the Oromo, if the current situation is allowed to persist;

Recognizing the need for the Oromo unity inside and outside the country in combating the ongoing difficult situation forced upon our people;

We, Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations, prominent individuals, human rights defenders, community members, whose names are listed below and who share the aforementioned concerns about the situation of our people and our nation, having deliberated on wide-ranging issues pertaining to our people’s dire situation have successfully concluded our conference on July 18-19, 2020, and; We,

Hereby Pledge to work together to achieve our shared vision of advocating for the voiceless victims of injustices in Oromia and beyond; Condemn the politically motivated assassination of Art. Haacaaluu Hundeessaa in the strongest possible terms and demand an independent investigation; Strongly condemn the Ethiopian government military forces for killing, arbitrarily arresting and detaining, beating, raping Oromo women and underage girls, and demand to immediately stop its inhuman and barbaric acts against our people; Demand the immediate lifting of the illegal and undeclared military rule imposed on Western and Southern parts of Oromia; Demand the immediate and unconditional release of all Oromo political prisoners: leaders, members and supporters of all Oromo political parties; Strongly condemn the GoE’s interference into Gadaa institution; Ask Oromo elders, Abbaa Gadaas and religious leaders not to misuse and abuse the valuable Oromo Jaarsummaa; Call on the Oromo diaspora to join us in condemning and actively opposing the ongoing repression against our people; Call on Oromo organizations whose names are not in the list below to join us to defend our people’s rights; Call on all Oromo organizations operating in the country to set their political differences aside and unite to condemn the GoE’s heinous acts and coordinate our people’s resistance; Call on all Zones of Oromia to come to the aid of their compatriots in other zones to once and for all uproot the GoE which is the root cause of repression against all, for there is strength in numbers; Call on all nations and nationalities in the country to condemn and actively oppose the killings and arbitrary arrests that the GoE is perpetrating against the Oromo people as all conflicts in Oromia region can easily spread to their regions; Call on all organizations advocating for respect of human rights to expose to the international community the untold human rights violations the Oromo people are being subjected to by the GoE; Remind the international community of its moral obligation and responsibility to speak up against, and to work to prevent the population exodus that is sure to ensue from the continued hunting down and killings of Oromo youth and the resulting forced migration and refugee problems; Urge the international community to bring pressure to bear on the GoE to immediately stop the war it declared on the Oromo people before the situation escalate into massive displacement, famine, civil war and genocide.

Oromia Global Form: a global Alliance of Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations

Signatories (In alphabetical order)

Advocacy4Oromia Bilal Oromo Dawa Center Canaan Oromo Evangelical Church Charismatic International Fellowship Church DMV Oromo Islamic Center Gaadisa Sabboontottaa KP Global Gumii Oromia Global Oromo Advocacy Group Global Waaqeffannaa Council Horn of Africa Genocide Watch Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa International Oromo Lawyers Association International Oromo Women’s Organization International Qeerroo Support Group Network of Oromo Studies Mana Kiristaanaa Fayyisaa Addunyaa Oromo Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Oromo Communities’ Association of North America Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Church of Los Angeles Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Church of Washington DC Metropolitan Area Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Mission Society Oromo Human Rights and Relief Organization Oromo Legacy, Leadership and Advocacy Association Oromo Lutheran Church of Baltimore Oromo Parliamentarians Council Oromo Political Prisoners Association Oromia Support Group Oromo Studies Association Tawfiq Islamic Center Tawhid Oromo Islamic Center in Minnesota Union of Oromo Communities in Canada United Oromo Chirstian Church in Australia United Oromo Evangelical Church Wabii Maccaa Association Washington DC Metropolitan Oromo SDA Church

United we Stand!!

Murtiilee fi Ibsa Ejjennoo Gamtaa Jaarmiyoota Oromoo: Waltajjii Marii Oromiyaa Idil Addunyaa

Adoolessa 19, 2020

Uummanni Oromoo, Oromummaa fi Oromiyaan roorroo hamaa jala jiru. Mootummaan Itoophiyaa Oromummaa balleessuuf, Oromiyaa diiguuf fi injifannoolee dhiigaa fi lafee ilmaan Oromoon argame boodatti deebisuuf karoorfatee hojjetaa jira. Sirna Nafxanyootaa deebisuuf Habashoota wajjiin qindoominaan socho’aa jira. Akeekasaa kanas milkeessuuf ummata Oromoo gandaan, kutaa fi amantiin qoodee walirratti bobbaasa. Seeraan ala ‘Command Post” uummata Oromoo irratti labsuun raayyaa ittisa biyyaa uummata irratti roorrisiisa. Saboota, sab-lammoota fi ummatoota impaayera Toophiyaa keessa jiran walitti buusuun umuriisaa dheereffachuuf hojjeta.

Sabboontota fi qabsaa’ota Oromoo bebbeekamoo ajjeesuu fi hidhuu jabeessee itti fufee jira. Kanaafis, artistii Oromoo jaallatamaa fi kabajama, Art. Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, ajjeesisuu fi hoogganoota, miseensotaa fi deggertoota jaarmota Oromoo hidhaatti guuraa, ummata jargii hiriira nagaa bahe ajjeesaa fi miidiyaalee afaan Oromoo cufaa jiraachuunsaa ragaa guddaa dha. Seeraan ala aangoorra turuuf COVID-19 sababeffachuun filmaata biyyoolessaa yeroo hin beekamneef dabarsee jira.

Mootummaan kun reebicha, hidhaa fi ajjeechaa uummata Oromoo irra geessisaa jiru jabeessee fi bal’isee itti fufee jira. Manneen uummata keenyaa maatii isaanii wajjiin walitti qabee guba; midhaan gonbisaawwanii fi ooyruu ykn maasaa keessatti ibidda itti qabsiisa; bosona Oromiyaa bineensa isaa wajjiin guba. Barattootni Oromoo naannolee biraa keessatti wayta ajjeefaman kanneen ajjeesan seeratti hin dhiheessu. Yakki suukanneessoon akkasii dalagamaa jiraatuu isaanii osoo beekuu gaaga’amtootaaf ittisa hin godhu. Kanneen hafanis sababa adda-addaa itti funaanuun barnootarraa ari’a. Keessumattuu, barattoota Oromoo godinaalee Oromiyaa ‘Command Post’ jalatti bulaa jiran irraa dhufan adda baasee ari’a. Naannolee Oromiyaa bulchiinsa ‘Comand Post’ jala jiran keessatti Raayyaan Ittisa Biyyaa Qeerroo fi Qarree akka bineensaa adamsee guyyaa guyyaan ajjeesaa, jumulaan hidhaa fi dararaa jira.

Mootummaan kun dirree dimookraasii biyyattii keessatti bal’isuuf waadaa gale cabsuun hooggannootaa fi miseensota jaarmoota siyaasaa kanneen isaan dorgoman ni dhabamsiisa; seeraan ala mana hidhaatti guura; qunnamtii jaarmoleen siyaasaa uummata waliin godhatuuf karoorfatan ni gufachiisa. Dhaabbileen sab-qunnamtii Oromoo dhugaa jiru akka hin gabaafne ni doorsisa, ni cufsiisa, hooggantoota saanii ni hidha. Saamicha qabeenya Oromiyaas daran hammeessee itti fufee jira. Walumaa galatti, hamilee uummata Oromoo cabsuun, Oromoo jilbeenfachiisuuf dhagaan mootummaan kun hin garagalchine hin jiru.

Oromoon hundi kan hubachuu qabu, akka sabaatti tokkummaan ka’ee haga hin falmannetti rakkooleen kunneen sadarkaa amma irra jiran caalaa hammaatanii itti fufu. Badiiwwan uummata Oromoo fi Oromiyaa irratti mootummaa Itoophiyaan gaggeeffamaa jiran kunneen akkasitti yoo itti fufan, hireen ummata Oromoo yaaddessaa dha; Oromoon akka sabaatti, Oromiyaan akka biyyaatti itti fufuun gaaffii guddoo jala galuu danda’a.

Kanaafuu, nuti jaarmiyaaleen oogummaa, kan hawaasummaa fi kan amantii, falmattotta mirga dhala namaa fi miseensonni hawaasa Oromoo, kanneen yaaddoolee armaan olitti tuqaman qooddannu, rakkoolee akka sabaa fi akka biyyaatti nu mudatan irratti, Adoolessa 18-19, 2020, marii bal’aa erga geggeessinee booda murtiilee fi kutannoolee asii gaditti tarreeffaman irratti waliigaluun walgahii keenya milkiin xumurannee jirra.

Haala hamaa uummata keenyarratti fe’amee jiru kana irra aanuuf tokkummaan Oromoo biyya keessaa fi biyya ambaa murteessaa ta’uu hubachuun, wal-tumsinee gamtaan hojjechuun uummata Oromoof sagalee ta’uuf walii galleerra; Ajjeechaa Artisittii beekkamaa fi jaalatamaa Oromo Haacaaluu Hundeessaa jabeessinee balaaleffanna; qaama walaba hin baabsineen akka qoratamu jabeessinee gaafanna; Ajjeechaa, hidhaa, dubartoota Oromoo humnaan gudeeduu fi reebicha Raayyaan Ittisa Biyya Itoophiyaa uummata Oromoo irraan gahaa jiru hadheeffannee balaaleffachaa, hatattamaan akka dhaabbatu mootummaa Itoophiyaa akeekkachiifna; Mootummaan Itoophiyaa labsii yeroo hatattamaa kan seeraan ala uummata Oromoo Dhihaa fi Kibba Oromiyaa irratti labse hatattamaan akka kaasu akeekkachiifna; Hoogganoonni, miseensonni fi deggertootni dhaabota siyaasaa Oromoo kanneen mootummaan ilaalcha siyaasasanii jibbuun mana hidhaatti guure haal-duree tokko malee akka hiikaman akeekkachiifna; Dhiibbaa mootummaan Toophiyaa, Caasaa fi Jaarmaya Abbootii Gadaa irratti geggeessuu ni balaaleffana; Jaarsummaan aadaa Oromoo keessatti bakka guddaa fi kabaja qaba. Abbootiin Gadaa fi abbootiin amantii “Aadaa jaarsummaa Oromoo” gar-malee dhimma itti bahuun akka hin salphifne dhaammanna; Uummanni Oromoo, keessattuu warri biyya ambaa jiraattan, nu duukaa dhaabbachuun rakkoolee saba keenyarra gahaa jiran gamtaan akka balaaleffannu fi iyyannuuf waamicha lammummaa fi obbolummaa isiniif goona; Jaarmiyaaleen Oromoo maqaan keessan asii gaditti hin tarreefamin hunduu, nu duukaa hiriiruun rakkoolee saba keenyarra gahaa jiran gamtaan qolachuu akka dandeenyu, sagalee dabalataa akka nuu taatan waamicha lammummaa fi obbolummaa isiniif dhiyeessina; Dhaabileen siyaasaa Oromoo biyya keesssa jirtan hunduu adda-addummaa siyaasaa keessan qabattanii ajjeechaa fi hidhaa uummata Oromoo irra gahaa jiru waliin akka balaaleffattan, akka dura-dhaabbattan fi fincila ummata keenyaa waliin qindeessitan waamicha isiniif goona; Maddi rakkoo uummata keenyaa hunduu sirna gabroomfataa mootummaa Itoophiyaa ti. Sirna kana hiddaan biqqisuuf tokkummaan ka’uu fi falmatuun murteessaa ta’uu yaadachisaa, roorroo fi dararaa naannoo Oromoo tokkorra gahuuf naannoleen Oromoo biraa akka birmattan waamicha lammummaa fi obbolummaa isiniif goona; Rakkoon naannoo Oromiyaatti uumamu kamuu, naannolee kaaniif illee daafaa nageenyaa ni qabaata. Kanaaf, sabaaf sab-lammoonni impaayera Itoophiyaa keessa jiran hundi, uummata Oromoof birmattanii, ajjeechaa fi hidhaa mootummaan Itoophiyaa saba Oromoo irraan gahaa jiru akka balaaleffattan fi dura-dhaabbattan waamicha isiniif goona; Jaarmiyaaleen mirga dhala namaaf falmitan hundi badii fi hammeenya mootuummaan Itoophiyaa uummata Oromoo irratti dalagaa jiru mara uummattoota addunyaa, mootummoota Bahaa fi Dhihaatti akka saaxiltan kabajaan isin gaafanna; Dirqama safuu fi gaafatama guddaa hawaasni idil-addunyaa, ajjeefamuu fi jumulaan hidhamuu ummata Oromoo dhaabsisuun, buqqa’insaa fi goodaansa haalli kun uumuu malurraa ummata Oromoo baraaruuf qabu, yaadachiifna; Rakkooleen kunneen babal’atanii, too’annoo ala ta’anii, osoo beela, hawaasota addaddaa gidduutti lola fi duguggaa sanyiitti hin tarkaanfatin hawaasni idil-addunyaa fi mootummoonni biyyoota Dhihaa-Bahaa dhiibbaa barbaachisu irratti gochuun mootummaa Itoophiyaa lola inni ummata Oromoorratti geggeessaa jirurraa akka dhaabisisan jabeessinee gaafanna.

Tokkummaan Humna!

Waltajjii Marii Oromiyaa Idil Addunyaa : Jaarmiyaalee Oromoo (Walduraa-duubaan)