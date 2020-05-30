RSWO: Hiree Oromiyaa fi Impaayera Itoophiyaa Irratti Marii Obbo Moosisaa Oosaa Waliin Taasifame | Caamsaa 28, 2020.

Previous articleOLF, OFC Urge Gov’t to Take Report by Amnesty Seriously

Tarkaanfii WBOn Waraana Gabroomfataa Irratti Fudhate

Afaan Oromoo
Tarkaanfii WBOn Waraana Gabroomfataa Irratti Guyyaa Arfan Darban Fudhate Cuunfaa guyyaa afuran darbani: WBOn kan ajjeese: 946 WBOn kan madeesse: 2,420 #Tarkaanifi_waraani_bilisumma_oromoo waraanaa gabroomfata irratti guyyaa arfaan darbaani...
Read more

SBO, SQ Sagalee Bilisummaa and Qeerroo Oromoo

Afaan Oromoo
SBO, SQ Sagalee Bilisummaa and Qeerroo Oromoo Caamsaa 27, 2020 SQ, Caamsaa 27,2020: -Ulfi ji'a Shanii rasaasaan duute
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Popular

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

RSWO: Hiree Oromiyaa fi Impaayera Itophiyaa – Marii Taasifame

RSWO: Hiree Oromiyaa fi Impaayera Itoophiyaa Irratti Marii Obbo Moosisaa Oosaa Waliin Taasifame | Caamsaa 28, 2020. https://youtu.be/HvWVa5IIiJk
View Post
English

OLF, OFC Urge Gov’t to Take Report by Amnesty Seriously

OLF, OFC Urge Gov’t to Take Report by Amnesty Seriously; Heed Recommendations to Reverse Troubling Human Rights Abuse Record Addis Abeba, May 29/2020 (Addis Standard)...
View Post
English

Ethiopia’s security forces accused of torture, evictions and killings

Ethiopia's security forces accused of torture, evictions and killings – report Tom Gardner in Addis Ababa (Finfinne), Friday, 29 May 2020 (Amnesty International) -- Prime...
View Post
Human Rights

AI: ‘Humnoonni mootummaa lammilee nagaa ajjeesuufi mirgoota namoomaa sarbuu raga qabatamaan qaba’

Aministii Intarnaashinaal: 'Humnoonni mootummaa lammilee nagaa ajjeesuufi mirgoota namoomaa sarbuu raga qabatamaan qaba' Aministii Intarnaashinaal bara 2019 keessatti humnoonni mootummaafi qaamolee al-idilee isaan waliin hojjatan...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
View Post
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
View Post
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
View Post