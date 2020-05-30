RSWO: Hiree Oromiyaa fi Impaayera Itophiyaa – Marii Taasifame

Tarkaanfii WBOn Waraana Gabroomfataa Irratti Fudhate
Tarkaanfii WBOn Waraana Gabroomfataa Irratti Guyyaa Arfan Darban Fudhate Cuunfaa guyyaa afuran darbani: WBOn kan ajjeese: 946 WBOn kan madeesse: 2,420 #Tarkaanifi_waraani_bilisumma_oromoo waraanaa gabroomfata irratti guyyaa arfaan darbaani...
SBO, SQ Sagalee Bilisummaa and Qeerroo Oromoo
SBO, SQ Sagalee Bilisummaa and Qeerroo Oromoo Caamsaa 27, 2020 SQ, Caamsaa 27,2020: -Ulfi ji'a Shanii rasaasaan duute
