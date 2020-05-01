Friday, May 1, 2020
RSWO : Eebla 26, 2020:

Previous articleHidhata Abaar (Dhaba-Badhaadhinaa) fii Mootummaa Habashaa (Xoophiyaa)

Qophii Taajjabbii: Holola Obbo Dinquu Dayyaas irratti Bilxiginnaan Bobbaafame

Afaan Oromoo
Qophii Taajjabbii: Holola Obbo Dinquu Dayyaas irratti Bilxiginnaan Bobbaafame QOPHII TAAJJABBII~HOLOLA OBBO DINQUU DAYYAASIRRATTI BOBBAAFAME~BILXIGINNAA~ODMBeekan~OROMOO~OROMIYAA Imala Fakkeenya Ta'ee Senaa Obbo Dinquu Dayyaasaa Bio of Dinku Deyasa and...
OBS Dookumantarii: Seenaa Obbo Dinquu Dayyaasaa

Afaan Oromoo
OBS Dookumantarii: Seenaa Obbo Dinquu Dayyaasaa 'Investerii ummata gargaaruu baannaan investera hin ta'u' Soraa Halakee, Sadaasaa 24, 2017 (VOA Afaan Oromoo) -- Obboo Dinquu Dayyaasaa,abbaan Naa'ol, dureeyyii...
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Afaan Oromoo

RSWO: Marii J/Abdii Biyyaa – A/WBO K/Kaaba-Lixa Shaggar waliin dhimma yeroo irratti taasifame

RSWO : Eebla 26, 2020: https://youtu.be/FXQOkQiHG0s
Afaan Oromoo

Hidhata Abaar (Dhaba-Badhaadhinaa) fii Mootummaa Habashaa (Xoophiyaa)

Hidhata Abaar (Dhaba-Badhaadhinaa) Fii Mootummaa Habashaa (Xoophiyaa) Abbaa Urjii tiin: Ebla 30, 2020 "Duumeeysaa rooba fida - roobaa badhaadha fida," ja'u. Kuni gaafa jiruu fii jireenyi...
Afaan Oromoo

Seife Nebelbal Radio about Dinquu Dayyaas, May 1, 2020

Seife Nebelbal Radio about Dinquu Dayyaas, May 1, 2020 Dinquu Dayyaas is one of the richest Oromo who owns resorts, hotels, Rift Valley University with...
Afaan Oromoo

KMN: Haala Yeroo irratti Marii Hayyoota Oromoo

KMN: Haala Yeroo irratti Marii Hayyoota Oromoo KMN:- Ebla 29/2020 ================ haala yeroo irratti marii hayyoota oromoo - Prf, Mahaammad Hasanii fi - Prf, Asfaawu Bayyanaa waliin taasifame. daqiiqaa...
Afaan Oromoo

English

English

Hidhata Abaar (Dhaba-Badhaadhinaa) fii Mootummaa Habashaa (Xoophiyaa)