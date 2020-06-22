SBO: Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo, Waxabajjii 21, 2020

Hamma Oromoon ABO fi WBO waliin hin hiriirretti …
Hamma Oromoon ABO fi WBO waliin hin hiriirretti Bilisummaan Oromoo fi Walabummaan Oromiyaa Abjuudha! Ol utaallees, lafa seennus Bilisummaa Oromoo fi walabummaa Oromiyaa otoo hin...
Fiilmii Jiinsii fi Marxoo Aadaa Oromoo Karrayyuu
Fiilmii Jiinsii fi Marxoo Aadaa Oromoo Karrayyuu dookimatarii fiilmii Afaan Oromoo badhaasota idil https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROLelIjP2ec Fiilmii Jiinsiifi Marxoo jedhurratti Sagantaa keenya har'aarratti nama dookimatarii fiilmii Afaan Oromoo badhaasota...
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
Sweeping powers & a transition on ice: Pandemic politics in Ethiopia
Sweeping powers and a transition on ice: Pandemic politics in Ethiopia Ethiopia’s state of emergency gives it both vague wide-ranging powers and an impending political...
Gargaarsa Geggeessaa (Awwaalcha) Qabsa’aa fi Artist Guutuu Lammii
<div class="gfm-embed" data-url="https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-artist-gutu-bejji-funeral-service/widget/medium"></div><script defer src="https://www.gofundme.com/static/js/embed.js"></script> Dear friends and family, we are very sad to inform you the passing away of our brother Gutu lemmi Bejj...