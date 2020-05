- Advertisement -

Seife Nebelbal Radio about Dinquu Dayyaas, May 1, 2020

Dinquu Dayyaas is one of the richest Oromo who owns resorts, hotels, Rift Valley University with over 50 branches around the nation. His schools and University produced millions of talented people. He donated most of his money to the poor for education and business startups. There are millions who remember him as a father of the needy people.