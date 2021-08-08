Singer Mulky Baibe – Borana in Kenya

Note: We introduce to you today to Singer Mulky Baibe, a Kenyan Oromo singer. Although most of the time her songs are in Afaan Oromo, she is also well known singer among Somali community in Kenya. She has also many songs in Swahili. Her songs are very touching with a purpose of bringing together Borana, Garre and Garba. Her production company is known as Gurba Boy.

GARRE & BORANA RECONCILIATION

