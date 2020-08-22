SQBO: Obbo Jamaal Ganamooo haala yeroo fi adeemsa QBO irratti

Obbo Jamaal Ganamooo haala yeroo fi adeemsa Qabsoo Bilisummaa Oromoo irratti turtii HNN waliin taasisan.

Posted by Utubaa Lammii on Friday, August 21, 2020

Previous articleIbsa Ejjennoo Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo (QBO) Magaalaa Finfinnee Irraa Kenname.

Wallee Qabsoo Oromoo 2020: Sabboonaa Tafarraa – “WBO Keetu Diina Marsa”

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Sabboonaa Tafarraa WBO Keetu Diina Marsa New Oromo Music 2020. Raya Studio Tube. https://youtu.be/aOY-y_qzAqk
Read more

Oduu Oolmaa Oromiyaa – Hagayya 18 fi 19, 2020

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Hagayya 18, 2020, Oromiyaa Godiina Haraargee Bahaa Warraaqsi Jabaatee Jira! Loltuun Abiyot Kasayees Ilmaan Oromoo Fixaa Jira! Aanaa ja'aanuu keessatti uummanni bahee falmaa hadhaawaatti seenee jira....
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 12
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 4
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

SQBO: Obbo Jamaal Ganamooo haala yeroo fi adeemsa QBO irratti

Falmataa - 0
Obbo Jamaal Ganamooo haala yeroo fi adeemsa Qabsoo Bilisummaa Oromoo irratti turtii HNN waliin taasisan. https://www.facebook.com/utubaa.lammii.127/posts/2794647317425459
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Ibsa Ejjennoo Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo (QBO) Magaalaa Finfinnee Irraa Kenname.

Falmataa - 0
Ibsa Ejjennoo Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo (QBO) Magaalaa Finfinnee Irraa Kenname. SQ | Hagayya 21, 2020 Haala Dhaabbileen Siyaasaa, Uummanni Oromoo fi Biyyi Keenya Keessa Jirtu Irratti...
View Post
English

Qeerroo: A regimented organization or a spontaneous movement?

Falmataa - 0
Qeerroo: A regimented organization or a spontaneous movement? By Dr. Mosisa Aga | August 21, 2020 Qeerroo are organized—but not under Jawar Mohammed The term “Qeerroo” was introduced...
View Post
English

Ethiopia protest clashes kill at least nine, most by gunshot, doctors say

Falmataa - 0
Ethiopia protest clashes kill at least nine, most by gunshot, doctors say August 20, 2020 Harar region’s Hiwot Fana and Jegol hospitals admitted 32 people with...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 12
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
MORE STORIES

Ibsa Ejjennoo Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo (QBO) Magaalaa Finfinnee Irraa Kenname.

Falmataa - 0