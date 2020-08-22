SQBO: Obbo Jamaal Ganamooo haala yeroo fi adeemsa QBO irratti

Share Facebook Twitter Obbo Jamaal Ganamooo haala yeroo fi adeemsa Qabsoo Bilisummaa Oromoo irratti turtii HNN waliin taasisan. Posted by Utubaa Lammii on Friday, August 21, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Previous articleIbsa Ejjennoo Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo (QBO) Magaalaa Finfinnee Irraa Kenname. Wallee Qabsoo Oromoo 2020: Sabboonaa Tafarraa – “WBO Keetu Diina Marsa” Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - August 21, 2020 0 Sabboonaa Tafarraa WBO Keetu Diina Marsa New Oromo Music 2020. Raya Studio Tube. https://youtu.be/aOY-y_qzAqk Read more Oduu Oolmaa Oromiyaa – Hagayya 18 fi 19, 2020 Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - August 19, 2020 0 Hagayya 18, 2020, Oromiyaa Godiina Haraargee Bahaa Warraaqsi Jabaatee Jira! Loltuun Abiyot Kasayees Ilmaan Oromoo Fixaa Jira! Aanaa ja'aanuu keessatti uummanni bahee falmaa hadhaawaatti seenee jira.... Read more Similar Articles Comments LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Share Facebook Twitter MOST POPULARAllAfaan OromooAmharicEnglishFeaturedHuman RightsOdaa PostMore English Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy AhmedAdmin - July 12, 202012Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...Read more Afaan Oromoo OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)Admin - February 20, 20200OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)Read more Afaan Oromoo New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdfAdmin - September 4, 20194Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...Read more Amharic PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the pastAdmin - June 7, 20209PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...Read more English The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik IIAdmin - July 5, 20204The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...Read more