Tarkaanfii WBO Mudde 28, 2020

Qophii Keenya RABO Har’aa Keessatti:
• Oduun Jaal Raajiin nuuf dhihaata
• Gabaasi tarkaanfii Jaal Hawwiin nuuf dhihaata
• Qophii Addaa Keessatti ammoo:
• Jaal Raajiin miidhaa maatii qabsaawota irraan gahaa jiru ilaalchisee maatii qabsaahotaa dubbise qaba
• Jaal Hawwiin barruu olola kijibaa PPn WBO irratti gaggeessitu irratti barruu nuuf qabdi
Kan sagantaa nuuf gaggeessitu jaal Galagaan Bantii dha. Itti Dhiyaadhaa!
Dambalii Gabaabaa MB 31, KHZ 9555 irratti karaa Raadiyoon, karaa fuula FB Oromia national media – Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa fi YouTube ONM-ABO irraan dhihaata!
Mudde 28, 2020
Short Wave irratti Gaglagala Sa’aa 1:30 haga 2:30 akka lakkoofsa Impayera Itiyophiyaatti fi FB irratti ammoo Guyyaa sa’a 12:30 – 1:30PM akka DCtti ykn galgala 2:30 haga 3:30 akka lakkoofsa Impayera Itiyophiyaatti dhihaata.
Horaa, bulaa!
Injifannoo Ummata Oromoof!

Previous articleTigray crisis: Eritrea’s role in Ethiopian conflict
Next articleQophii Raadiyoo Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa – Mudde 28, 2020

Walleewwan Qabsoo Qeerroo fi Qarree Gootota Oromoo Haarawa – 2020!

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
https://youtu.be/i9Tr6UIgA9w https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KV70crI5BQ https://youtu.be/mVJ5bD8Lb1w
Read more

Gaazexeessaa, Artiistii fi qorataan guddina Afaan Oromoo Ibraahiim Haji Aliin boqate

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Gaazexeessaa, Artiistii fi qorataan guddina Afaan Oromoo Ibraahiim Haji Aliin boqate Ibraahiim Haji Aliin Hagayya 2020 eegalee dhukkubsachaa kan ture yoo ta’u, hamma eda lubbuun...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 6
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

ODUU AMMA NU GAHE – Injifannoo WBO

Admin - 1
ODUU AMMA NU GAHE! - Oduu Injifannoo Wbo Adooleessa 4, 2020 Baga Gammadan Baga Gammannee! Wbon Gumaa Ilmaan Oromoo Baasuu itti fufeera! Guyyaa har'aa Lola Cimaa Zoonii Lixaa, Zoonii...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Popular Articles

MORE STORIES
Olmaa Oromiyaa

Maaliif yeroo garaa garaatti akka J/Marroon Wareegameetti PP/Nafxanyootaan dubbatamaa?

Falmataa - 0