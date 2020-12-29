Tarkaanfii WBO Mudde 28, 2020
#Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel Peace Prize should be revoked. Unprecedented, but definitely called for in this case, having rejected political solutions in Tigray, and in view of the atrocities and unnecessary warfare perpetrated by his army against his own citizens.
— Herman J. Cohen (@CohenOnAfrica) December 28, 2020
While the Medias are all focused up on the war in Tigray, Human rights violation committed by @AbiyAhmedAli ‘s forces have intensified in Oromia Region with 0 international medias reporting it. It just seems like Oromo lives are not worthy enough for medias to care about them 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z32nL7kmi6
— 🖐🏿❤ (@JaalLiiban) December 28, 2020
“Devastating war is happening in my home region of Tigray, the northern part of Ethiopia.And I have many relatives there, including my younger brother, and I don’t know where they are.
Northern Tigray is in trouble. The situation is worsening.”@DrTedros pic.twitter.com/4TqstaONVU
— Amanuel Tedros (@emmanuel_tag) December 28, 2020