Tarkaanfii WBO Mudde 28, 2020

Qophii Keenya RABO Har’aa Keessatti:

• Oduun Jaal Raajiin nuuf dhihaata • Gabaasi tarkaanfii Jaal Hawwiin nuuf dhihaata • Qophii Addaa Keessatti ammoo: • Jaal Raajiin miidhaa maatii qabsaawota irraan gahaa jiru ilaalchisee maatii qabsaahotaa dubbise qaba • Jaal Hawwiin barruu olola kijibaa PPn WBO irratti gaggeessitu irratti barruu nuuf qabdi

Kan sagantaa nuuf gaggeessitu jaal Galagaan Bantii dha. Itti Dhiyaadhaa!

Dambalii Gabaabaa MB 31, KHZ 9555 irratti karaa Raadiyoon, karaa fuula FB Oromia national media – Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa fi YouTube ONM-ABO irraan dhihaata!

Mudde 28, 2020 Short Wave irratti Gaglagala Sa’aa 1:30 haga 2:30 akka lakkoofsa Impayera Itiyophiyaatti fi FB irratti ammoo Guyyaa sa’a 12:30 – 1:30PM akka DCtti ykn galgala 2:30 haga 3:30 akka lakkoofsa Impayera Itiyophiyaatti dhihaata.

Horaa, bulaa! Injifannoo Ummata Oromoof!

#Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel Peace Prize should be revoked. Unprecedented, but definitely called for in this case, having rejected political solutions in Tigray, and in view of the atrocities and unnecessary warfare perpetrated by his army against his own citizens. — Herman J. Cohen (@CohenOnAfrica) December 28, 2020

While the Medias are all focused up on the war in Tigray, Human rights violation committed by @AbiyAhmedAli ‘s forces have intensified in Oromia Region with 0 international medias reporting it. It just seems like Oromo lives are not worthy enough for medias to care about them 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z32nL7kmi6 — 🖐🏿❤ (@JaalLiiban) December 28, 2020