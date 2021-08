Ethiopia: Afar Amhara | Billene Seyoum



The current OLA advances are part of 4 concurrent operations that were initiated in the beginning of the month.

• Operation Elemo Qiltu (Guji, Borana)

• Operation Nadhii Gamada (Bale)

• Operation Tadesse Birru (Shawa)

• Operation Lagasse Wogi (Walaga)

As part of Operation Elemo Qiltu (southern front), heavy fighting has been ongoing in the districts of Goro Dola, Liban, and Gumi-Eldalo.