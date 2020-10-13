Kello Media fi OMN: Turtii Jaal Daawud Ibsaa fi Itti Gaafatamaa Damee Sab-Qunnamtii ABO Waliin




Previous articleGuutuu Oromiyaa hundatti Onkoloolessa 13/2020 hiriirri deeggarsa mootummaa Cee’umsaa Oromiyaaf godhamu ni gaggeeffama.

Konferensii Gurmuu Hayyoota Oromoo (GHO) marsaa 2ffaa

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Konferensii Gurmuu Hayyoota Oromoo (GHO) marsaa 2ffaa Yeroo ammaa, humni angoo mootummaa biyya Ityophiyaa qabatee jiru, shororkaa Wayaaneen waggoota 27f ummata Oromoo irratti deemsisaa turte...
Barbaachisummaa Mootummaa Ce’umsaa Oromiyaa Ijaaruu

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Barbaachisummaa Mootummaa Ce'umsaa Oromiyaa Ijaaruu Minisootan barana baqattoota biyya itti dhufanii fi saba keessa dhufan waan hedduun gargaaran jette 10 badhaafte lama Oromoo Soraa Halakee, Onkoloolessa...
