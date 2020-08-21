Update: Ethiopian security forces have used excessive and lethal force against largely peaceful protests in Oromia.

SR News Update August 21, 2020

Report reaching us indicates that State security forces in Ethiopia have used excessive and lethal force against largely peaceful protests that have swept through Oromia, the country’s largest region. During the last 24 hrs, Over 30 people are estimated to have been killed, thousands injured, tens of thousands arrested, and hundreds, likely more, have been victims of enforced disappearances.

The peaceful protesting Oromo are demanding the release of Oromo politician. However, PM Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Laureate is using lethal force and killing of peaceful protestors.