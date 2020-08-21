Wallee Qabsoo Oromoo 2020: Sabboonaa Tafarraa – “WBO Keetu Diina Marsa”

Sabboonaa Tafarraa WBO Keetu Diina Marsa New Oromo Music 2020. Raya Studio Tube.

Previous articleOduu Oolmaa Oromiyaa – Hagayya 18 fi 19, 2020
Next articleUpdate: Ethiopian Security forces  have used excessive and lethal force against largely peaceful protests in Oromia.

Murtiilee Konfaransi Gurmuu Hayyoota Oromoo (GHO)

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Murtiilee Konfaransi Gurmuu Hayyoota Oromoo (GHO) | Hagayya 15, 2020. Ayyaantuu.org | Hagayya 19, 2020 Nuti, kanneen yaa’ii guyyaa hardhaa 15.08.2020 mataduree “Beekumsa hidhachuudhaan Oromoo fi...
Read more

Aminastii Intarnaashinaal dhiifama gaafate, miidiyaalee Itoophiyaa komate

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Aminastii Intarnaashinaal dhiifama gaafate, miidiyaalee Itoophiyaa komate BBC Afaan Oromoo | 18 Hagayya, 2020 MADDA SUURAA, AMNESTY Gareen mirga namoomaaf falmu Aminastii Intarnaashinaal tibbana miidiyaa hawaasummaa tiwiitara...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 12
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 4
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Update: Ethiopian Security forces  have used excessive and lethal force against largely peaceful protests in Oromia.

Falmataa - 0
Update: Ethiopian  security forces  have used excessive and lethal force against largely peaceful protests in Oromia. SR News Update August 21, 2020 Report reaching us indicates...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Wallee Qabsoo Oromoo 2020: Sabboonaa Tafarraa – “WBO Keetu Diina Marsa”

Falmataa - 0
Sabboonaa Tafarraa WBO Keetu Diina Marsa New Oromo Music 2020. Raya Studio Tube. https://youtu.be/aOY-y_qzAqk
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu Oolmaa Oromiyaa – Hagayya 18 fi 19, 2020

Falmataa - 0
Hagayya 18, 2020, Oromiyaa Godiina Haraargee Bahaa Warraaqsi Jabaatee Jira! Loltuun Abiyot Kasayees Ilmaan Oromoo Fixaa Jira! Aanaa ja'aanuu keessatti uummanni bahee falmaa hadhaawaatti seenee jira....
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Qophii RABO Hagayya 19, 2020

Falmataa - 0
https://www.facebook.com/ArraataOROMIYAA/videos/221199069320295/
View Post

Popular Articles

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 12
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Attack On Oromo Nation

Update: Ethiopian Security forces  have used excessive and lethal force against...

Falmataa - 0