Wallee Qabsoo Oromoo 2020: Sabboonaa Tafarraa – “WBO Keetu Diina Marsa”

Murtiilee Konfaransi Gurmuu Hayyoota Oromoo (GHO)
Murtiilee Konfaransi Gurmuu Hayyoota Oromoo (GHO) | Hagayya 15, 2020. Ayyaantuu.org | Hagayya 19, 2020 Nuti, kanneen yaa’ii guyyaa hardhaa 15.08.2020 mataduree “Beekumsa hidhachuudhaan Oromoo fi...
Aminastii Intarnaashinaal dhiifama gaafate, miidiyaalee Itoophiyaa komate
Aminastii Intarnaashinaal dhiifama gaafate, miidiyaalee Itoophiyaa komate BBC Afaan Oromoo | 18 Hagayya, 2020 MADDA SUURAA, AMNESTY Gareen mirga namoomaaf falmu Aminastii Intarnaashinaal tibbana miidiyaa hawaasummaa tiwiitara...
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...