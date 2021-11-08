African Union Envoy, Tigray Leader Hold Talks on Ethiopia Crisis

Samuel Gebre

((Bloomberg) –The African Union’s special envoy held talks with a top Tigray official on the civil war engulfing Ethiopia.

The discussions, which took place on Sunday at an undisclosed location, were “fruitful,” Tigray People’s Liberation Front official Getachew Reda said on Twitter.

African Union Special Envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, a former Nigerian president, traveled to Ethiopia last week to help mediate an end to the escalating conflict between federal forces and rebel Tigray and Oromo fighters. U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman is also in the region for talks.

Feltman is currently in Kenya, where he’s expected to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta, after holding talks over the weekend with Ethiopian and African Union officials.

