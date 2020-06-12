ኦፌኮ: በመንግስት ኃይሎች በዜጎች ላይ የሚፈጸሙ የመብት ጥሰቶች እንዲቆሙ
Amharic
ብሔራዊ ምርጫን የማካሄድ ሥልጣንና ሕገ መንግሥቱ (ለውይይት መነሻ) ባይሳ ዋቅ-ወያ የኮሮና ቫይረስን ወረርሽኝ አስመልክቶ በታወጀው የአስቸኳይ ጊዜ ዓዋጅ ምክንያት ለነሓሴ ወር ታስቦ የነበረው ስድስተኛው ብሔራዊ ምርጫ...
KMN: Haala Siyaasaa Yeroo Irratti Marii

Afaan Oromoo
KMN: HAALA SIYAASAA YEROO IRRATTI MARII PRF. ISQI'EEL GABBISAA WALIIN. KMN:- Caamsaa 23/2020 DHIMMA KEENYA ! ================================= " የተሰራዉ የተሌቭዥን ትዕንት ነዉ, ምክንያቱም ሀሳቡን በህዝብ ፊት ነዉ...
Amharic

ኦፌኮ፥ በመንግስት ኃይሎች በዜጎች ላይ የሚፈጸሙ የመብት ጥሰቶች እንዲቆሙ

ኦፌኮ: በመንግስት ኃይሎች በዜጎች ላይ የሚፈጸሙ የመብት ጥሰቶች እንዲቆሙ
View Post
English

Democracy imperiled in Africa by ‘reformers’ turned dictators

Democracy imperiled in Africa by 'reformers' turned dictators By Michael Rubin  | June 11, 2020 (Washington Examiner) -- It is often forgotten that the worst dictators...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

KMN: Gaafa warra maatii qabsaawotaa ajjeesan

KMN: Gaafa warra maatii qabsaawotaa ajjeesan #ICCITII_MASARAA_IRRA! "Galgala kana sa'a 2:00 hanga 4:00tti Abiyyi fi Soddoonni isaa Nafxanyaa waltajjii jadhuu dhooksan gaggeessa turan Masaraa 4kiloo keessatti...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Booranatti nama 200 oliitti hidhaa jiraa Abbaan Gadaa Eegerii

Booranatti nama 200 oliitti hidhaa jiraa Abbaan Gadaa Eegerii, Raabaa-Dooriin Booranaa Jaldeessa Guyyoos hidhamee bahe: Jiraattota Jiraattonnii akka jedhanitti Oromiyaa Kibbaa Booranaa aanaalee gammoojii fi...
View Post

