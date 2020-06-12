ኦፌኮ: በመንግስት ኃይሎች በዜጎች ላይ የሚፈጸሙ የመብት ጥሰቶች እንዲቆሙ
ብሔራዊ ምርጫን የማካሄድ ሥልጣንና ሕገ መንግሥቱ (ለውይይት መነሻ)
ብሔራዊ ምርጫን የማካሄድ ሥልጣንና ሕገ መንግሥቱ (ለውይይት መነሻ) ባይሳ ዋቅ-ወያ የኮሮና ቫይረስን ወረርሽኝ አስመልክቶ በታወጀው የአስቸኳይ ጊዜ ዓዋጅ ምክንያት ለነሓሴ ወር ታስቦ የነበረው ስድስተኛው ብሔራዊ ምርጫ...
KMN: Haala Siyaasaa Yeroo Irratti Marii
KMN: HAALA SIYAASAA YEROO IRRATTI MARII PRF. ISQI'EEL GABBISAA WALIIN. KMN:- Caamsaa 23/2020 DHIMMA KEENYA ! ================================= " የተሰራዉ የተሌቭዥን ትዕንት ነዉ, ምክንያቱም ሀሳቡን በህዝብ ፊት ነዉ...
