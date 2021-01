Note:

The childish act of the Ethiopian Election Board that is filled with neo-nafxanyas and ardent supporters of backward feudal (imperial system) is blindly moving towards ‘election’ when the entire country is under fire from all direction, innocent people are summarily being massacred both by Ethiopian defense forces and by unknown armed groups.

———————————————————————————————-

ከኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ ምርጫ ቦርድ የተሰጠ መግለጫ