[የኢትዮጵያ ህዝብ ጉድህን ተመልከት] የአባይ ውሃ ለእስራኤል ተላልፎ መሸጡ በቪዲዮ ማስረጃ ተጋለጠ


Gech Sinke

ዋው ስዩሜ የአንተ እውቀትና ትንታኔን ላዳመጠ ለማንኛውም ኢትዮጵያዊ በሚገርም መልኩ ትልቅ የማንነት ፈውስ ነው። ይህን Geopolitics አንተ ብቻ ገብቶህ ያለምንም ድብቅ አጀንዳ ለኛ ብቻ ብለህ የተደበቀውን ጉድ ተንትነህ በማቅረብህና እንድናውቀው ስላደረክ እጅግ ልትመሰገን ይገባሀል። Great people always alive even when they passed, your knowledge will shift our thinking towards one another regarding the hydro politics of the region. you are one of such greatest individuals. Thank you so much seyume.በተረፈ የኢትዮጵያ አምላክ ይጠብቅህ።

Fikru Selam

You absolutely right . The mediation of
USA on the Renaissance is primarily architected by President son-in-law Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who are all Jewish . The main objective of the mediation was aimed for the best interest of Israel and Egypt .

more and more comments on Youtube

Previous articleIn Ethiopia, a musician’s death and a transition in trouble

Seife Nebelbal: Declaration of Amhara on Oromo and Tigre

Amharic Admin - 0
Seife Nebelbal Radio: Declaration of Amhara on Oromo and Tigre The declaration copied down below for your reading (lan. Amharic) አማራ ክልል ብልጽግና ፓርቲ ጽ/ቤት የተዘጋጀ...
Read more

አራቱ የህልዉናችንና የአንድነታችን ምሶሶዎች

Amharic Admin - 1
አራቱ የህልዉናችንና የአንድነታችን ምሶሶዎች ፊዳ ቱምሳ July 26, 2020 የኦሮሞ ሕዝብ ህልዉናና አንድነት በአራት የመሰረት አለቶች ላይ የተገነባ ነዉ። ከእነዚህ ዉስጥ አንዳንዶች ተፈጥሮአዊ ሲሆኑ ለሎች ደግሞ...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 11
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 3
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Amharic

የአባይ ውሃ ለእስራኤል ተላልፎ መሸጡ በቪዲዮ ማስረጃ ተጋለጠ

Admin - 0
የአባይ ውሃ ለእስራኤል ተላልፎ መሸጡ በቪዲዮ ማስረጃ ተጋለጠ Gech Sinke ዋው ስዩሜ የአንተ እውቀትና ትንታኔን ላዳመጠ ለማንኛውም ኢትዮጵያዊ በሚገርም መልኩ ትልቅ የማንነት ፈውስ ነው። ይህን...
View Post
English

In Ethiopia, a musician’s death and a transition in trouble

Admin - 0
In Ethiopia, a musician's death and a transition in trouble ‘We are dealing with a mammoth challenge.’ By Zecharias Zelalem, Aug 7, 2020 Freelance journalist with a...
View Post
English

Ethiopia objects to Egyptian base plans in Somaliland

Admin - 0
Ethiopia objects to Egyptian base plans in Somaliland By Asad Cabdullahi Mataan, August 8, 2020 (Caasimada) -- Ethiopia said Friday the relations Egypt wants to establish...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu Injifannoo Waraana Bilisumma Oromoo – Hag 7, 2020 (updated)

Admin - 0
Oduu Injifannoo Waraana Bilisumma Oromoo - Hag 7, 2020 #Oduu Injifannoo Gootichi waraana Bilisumma Oromoo WBO’N humna diinaa kan Koloneel Abiyoot Kaasaahee Balaayneen hoogganamtu godina Wallagga bahaa...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 11
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
MORE STORIES
transition trouble

In Ethiopia, a musician’s death and a transition in trouble

Admin - 0