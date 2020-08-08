[የኢትዮጵያ ህዝብ ጉድህን ተመልከት] የአባይ ውሃ ለእስራኤል ተላልፎ መሸጡ በቪዲዮ ማስረጃ ተጋለጠ



Gech Sinke

ዋው ስዩሜ የአንተ እውቀትና ትንታኔን ላዳመጠ ለማንኛውም ኢትዮጵያዊ በሚገርም መልኩ ትልቅ የማንነት ፈውስ ነው። ይህን Geopolitics አንተ ብቻ ገብቶህ ያለምንም ድብቅ አጀንዳ ለኛ ብቻ ብለህ የተደበቀውን ጉድ ተንትነህ በማቅረብህና እንድናውቀው ስላደረክ እጅግ ልትመሰገን ይገባሀል። Great people always alive even when they passed, your knowledge will shift our thinking towards one another regarding the hydro politics of the region. you are one of such greatest individuals. Thank you so much seyume.በተረፈ የኢትዮጵያ አምላክ ይጠብቅህ።

Fikru Selam

You absolutely right . The mediation of

USA on the Renaissance is primarily architected by President son-in-law Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who are all Jewish . The main objective of the mediation was aimed for the best interest of Israel and Egypt .

more and more comments on Youtube