የዋሺንግተን ዲሲና አካባቢዋ የኦሮሞ ማኅበረሰብ አባላት በቪኦኤ ላይ ክስ አሰሙ; VOA on Oromo Protest

ዋሺንግተን ዲሲ — ዋሺንግተን ዲሲና አካባቢዋ ነዋሪ የሆኑ የኦሮሞ ማኅበረሰብ አባላት ትናንት በውጭ ጉዳይ መሥሪያ ቤቱና በአሜሪካ ድምፅ ፊት ለፊት ሰልፎች አድርገዋል።

ሰልፈኞቹ “ኢትዮጵያ ውስጥ እየተካሄደ ነው” ያሉትን የሰብዓዊ መብት ጥሰት ያወገዙ ሲሆን በአሜሪካ ድምፅ ራዲዮ ላይ ያላቸውንም ቅሬታ አሰምተዋል። የአፍሪካ ቀንድ አገልግሎት የአማርኛ ዝግጅት ክፍልን የተዛባ ዘገባ በማስተላለፍ ከስሰዋል።

የአሜሪካ ድምፅ ዛሬ በሰጠው ምላሽ “የአሜሪካ ድምፅ አመራር ዛሬ ጠዋት የአሜሪካ ድምፅ ራዲዮ የአፍሪካ ቀንድን በተዛባ ዜና ሥርጭት የሚከስ ደብዳቤ ደርሶታል። የአሜሪካ ድምፅ ያልተዛባ፣ ሚዛናዊ፣ እውነተኛና ትክክለኛ ዜና የማሠራጨትን ቁርጠኛ መርኅ ይከተላል። ስለዚህ ማንኛቸውንም ተመሳሳይ ክሦች በስፋትና በጥልቀት እንድምንመረምር ሁሉ ይህንንም ክስ በማጣራት የአፍሪካ ቀንድ አገልግሎት ቪኦኤ የሚተዳደርበትን ህግ ወይም ቻርተር፣ የአሜሪካ ድምፅ የጋዜጠኛነት መርኅ እና የተሻሉ አሠራሮች መመሪያዎችን መከተሉን እንፈትሻለን” ብሏል።

በዩናይትድ ስቴትስ የኢትዮጵያ አምባሳድር ፍፁም አረጋ ሃገሪቱ የምትገኝበትን ሁኔታና መንግሥታቸው እያከናወናቸውን ያሉ ተግባራትን አብራርተው ሰልፈኞቹ ስላነሷቸው ጥያቄዎች ምላሽ ሰጥተዋል።

ዝርዝሩን ከተያያዘው የድምጽ ፋይል ያድምጡ፡፡

