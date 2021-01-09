A press release given by Oromo Federal Congress – Ofco (Oromo Federalist Congress – OFC)

It is important that the political platform is expanding for both our political and free, fair and democratic election!

An organization that believes in peace and negotiation and negotiation starting from the establishment is important to discuss, discuss and discuss and negotiate. It is known that we have been working aimlessly with free, justice and democratic election. According to this, our members have sacrificed a lot of interference in the government led by EPRDF for years. A crime of OPICO leaders, members and supporters of murder, torture, torture, displacement and displacement have been committed. Still today, members and supporters of Opico who are still standing for the right and freedom of their people are suffering from false and fake crimes in the country, different police camps, special force camps, organization offices, regular prisoners and education. They are available.

On the other hand, the political parties that we found in the form of the federalism has started to put out the constitution and identity of the current Ethiopian problems. Political question of ethnicity is being asked before TPLF was created and there are many organizations that have done their work with TPLF. We say these right forces should be high early.

As Oromo Federal Congress’s goal is to make the democratic right to be respected based on the people’s interest and democratic election only. Yet, push the right forces who oppose the federalism based on the constitution and the constitution! When they say, those who control the government’s efforts will be seen moving to the federal government’s dispute. Ovico will notice that this is a dangerous move.

Today’s ethnic-based conflict that is happening in different parts of our country, has been concerned that the political challenges of the peaceful struggle will hurt our country and our people, and OPICO’s political problems will be solved by the nationalism. Both the government and the ruling party are not listening to us. What is more surprising is that the government, the ruling party has released the sixth general election board for three years from Addis Ababa to Arbaminch and Bishoftu. It is known that the five round elections that are said to be held are free, fair and non-believers and international parties, Ethiopian people and international observers have not given recognition. It seems innocent to expect that the coming election of the government and its followers will be free, fair and trustworthy.

Therefore, even if the Oromo Federal Congress (Opico) asks for negotiation and negotiation to transfer the following questions and solutions to our country’s complex problems and democratic system, we will present the following questions and ideas.

The FDRE government has opened the members, supporters and other political parties that were suspected of the constitution and the constitution, and the government has opened them by their political positions. We ask you to get comfortable with situations to start work. We would like to inform all Ethiopian people and the people who are imprisoned, opposing the election, competing and following the election will be very difficult for all Ethiopian people and their concern. We urge the government and the ruling party to make the people free from political parties and democratic and human rights. Government-run media masses are reflecting only the needs of the ruling party. Some media that say they are personal related to government, and the government should take force steps to destroy ethnic groups based on ethnicity, ethnicity! Push him out! They rock the single song. This kind of way does not benefit our country. Therefore, we ask all the media to provide information to Ethiopians with great respect to the society to work hard and fulfill their responsibilities. Laws are made to ensure the security of the citizens and the country, but in a country where laws are not respected, peace, development and prosperity are not considered. Out of the constitution, illegal killings, imprisonment, displacement, threats are happening to citizens. Police arrest the citizen who ordered the court to release by unknown order. Government officials who committed crime on the cover of government are not brought to justice. Even though they are close they are very few. So we call on court, criminal investigators to free themselves from any party or group of parties and democrats to help build good governance and democracy. Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, we urge you to do your role in transferring different parts of the country. We are at a critical time where we can make a successful democratic transition of our country’s political forces. We ask the government, the ruling party and the Ethiopian National Electoral Board to stop the election that will be acceptable to the people and stop their politics.

We have been unable to train our politics for the past five years and the conflict we want to move from one crisis to another transition. And it’s being seen out. We have been in a difficult situation to understand our history for the past three years of national agreement, Aba Geda and the elders of the country. We are seeing the profit and loss with the Ethiopian people. For the last three years, we are trying to make a peaceful, free and fair election to bring a democratic system that has been planned for the past three years. Therefore, all Ethiopian political forces and Ethiopian people who organized the rights and freedom of our country should not be stupid.

There is no option for a successful democratic transition!

Oromo Federal Congress (of Ocho)

Finfine, December 30/2013

ለፖለቲካ ችግሮቻችንም ሆነ ለነፃ፣ ፍትሓዊና ዴሞክራሲያዊ ምርጫ የፖለቲካ ምህዳሩ መስፋቱ ወሳኝ ነው!

በወቅታዊ የአገራችን ጉዳይ ላይ ከኦሮሞ ፌዴራላዊ ኮንግረስ-ኦፌኮ ( Oromo Federalist Congress – OFC – ) የተሰጠ መግለጫ

የኦሮሞ ፌዴራላዊ ኮንግረስ ከምስረታው ጀምሮ በሠላማዊ ውይይትና ድርድር የሚያምንና የአገራችንን ፖለቲካዊ ችግሮችን ለመፍታት መነጋገር፣ መወያየትና መደራደር አስፈላጊ እንደሆነ ሲያሳስብ የቆየ ድርጅት ነው፡፡ በነፃ፣ ፍትሓዊና ዴሞክራሲያዊ ምርጫ የመንግስት ሥልጣን መያዝን ዓላማ አድርጎ ሲንቀሳቀስ እንደቆየ ይታወቃል፡፡ በዚሁ መሠረት የፌዴራል ሥርአቱ ዴሞክራሲያዊ ሆኖ እንዲተገበር፣ በክልሎች የራስ አስተዳደር ውስጥ ጣልቃ ገብነትና የሞግዚት አስተዳደር እንዲወገድ በኢህአዴግ በሚመራው መንግስት ላይ ለዓመታት የመረረ ትግል በማድረጋችንም አያሌ አባሎቻችን ከባድ መስዋዕትነትን ከፍለዋል፡፡ ከማዕከል እስከ ታችኛው እርከን የነበሩ የኦፌኮ አመራሮች፣ አባላትና ደጋፊዎች ላይ የግድያ፣ የማሰር፣ የማሰቃየት፣ የማፈናቀልና የማሳደድ ወንጀል ተፈፅሞባቸዋል፡፡ ዛሬም ስፍር ቁጥር የሌላቸው የኦፌኮ አባላትና ደጋፊዎች ከከፍተኛ አመራር እስከ ታችኛው እርከን ድረስ ያሉት ለሕዝባቸው መብትና ነፃነት ፀንተው በመቆማቸው ምክንያት ብቻ የውሸትና የፈጠራ ወንጀል ተለጥፎባቸው በአገሪቱ የተለያዩ ማጎሪያ ካምፖች ማለትም በፖሊስ ጣቢያዎች፣ በልዩ ኃይል ካምፖች፣ በድርጅት ጽ/ቤቶች፣ በመደበኛ እስር ቤቶችና በመማርያ ክፍሎች ጭምር ታስረው እየተሰቃዩ ይገኛሉ፡፡

በሌላ በኩል ደግሞ የወቅቱን የኢትዮጵያ ችግሮችን በመጠቀም የቀኝ ኃይሎች በቅርፅ ያገኘነው ሕብረ ብሔራዊ ፌዴራሊዝሙ በዛ ብለው ሕገ መንግስቱንና ማንነትነ መሠረት አድርገው የተመሰረቱ የፖለቲካ ፓርቲዎች ከፖለቲካ አውዱ እንዲወጡ ግፊት ማድረግ ጀምረዋል፡፡ የብሔሮች ጥያቄ ሕወሓት ከመመስረቱ በፊት ሲጠየቅ እንደነበረ ተረስቶ ከሕወሓት ጋር መኮነኑን ሥራቸው ያደረጉ ድርጅቶች እየበዙ ነው፡፡ እነዚህ የቀኝ ኃይሎች በጊዜ ሃይ ሊባሉ ይገባል እንላለን፡፡

እንደ የኦሮሞ ፌዴራላዊ ኮንግረስ ዓላማ የኦሮሚያ ክልል ሕዝቦች በተመሰረተው ሕብረ ብሔራዊ የፌዴራል ሥርአት ውስጥ በሕዝቦች ፍላጎትና በዴሞክራሲያዊ ምርጫ ብቻ ውክልና እንዲኖረውና በማንነቱ ሳይሸማቀቅ ከማንም ሳያንስና ሳይበልጥ ራስን በራስ የማስተዳደር ዴሞክራሲያዊ መሠረታዊ መብቱ ዓለም አቀፋዊ መርሆዎችን መሠረት አድርጎ እንዲከበርለት ማስቻል ነው፡፡ ሆኖም ሕገ መንግስቱንና በሕገ መንግስቱ መሠረት የተዋቀረውን ሕብረ ብሔራዊ ፌዴራሊዝሙን የሚቃወሙ የቀኝ ኃይሎች በአንድ በኩል ግፋ በለው! ሲሉ፤ የመንግስት በትረ ሥልጣኑን የተቆጣተሩት ደግሞ የፌዴራል አወቃቀሩ እንዲቀለበስ ሲንቀሳቀሱ ይታያሉ፡፡ ይህ አደገኛ አካሄድ እንደሆነ ኦፌኮ ይገነዘባል፡፡

ዛሬ በተለያዩ የአገራችን ክፍሎች እየተፈጠሩ ያሉ ብሔር ተኮር ግጭቶች ሁሉንም ወገን አሳታፊ በአደረገ መንገድ እንዲፈቱ ከቆምንለት የሰላማዊ ትግል መርህ አንፃር የጦርነት አማራጭ ድሃዋን አገራችንና የሕዝባችንን ጥቅም እንደሚጎዳ፣ ብሎም ያገራችንን ውድቀት ሊያፋጥን ይችላል ከሚል ሥጋት የተነሳ ኦፌኮ ፖለቲካዊ ችግሮች በብሔራዊ መግባባት እንዲፈቱ ሲያሳስብ ቆይቷል፡፡ መንግስትም ሆነ ገዥው ፓርቲ እየሰሙን አይደለም፡፡ ይበልጥ የሚገርመው ደግሞ መንግስት፣ ገዥው ፓርቲ የኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የምርጫ ቦርድ ለሦስት ዓመታት ለሚጠጋ ጊዜ ብሔራዊ መግባባት ብለን ከአዲስ አበባ እስከ አርባ ምንጭ እና ቢሾፍቱ ድረስ የተለፋበትን ሥራ ወደ ጎን በመተው ስድስተኛውን ጠቅላላ ምርጫ ለማካሄድ የጊዜ ሰሌዳ አወጥተዋል፡፡ ከዚህ ቀደም ተካሄዱ የሚባሉ አምስቱም ዙር ምርጫዎች ነፃ፣ ፍትሓዊና ተአማኒ ያልነበሩና ዓለም አቀፍ መመዘኛዎች ያላሟሉ ናቸው በማለት ተወዳዳሪ ፓርቲዎች፣ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝቦችና ዓለም አቀፍ ታዛቢዎች ዕውቅና እንዳልሰጡት ይታወቃል፡፡ አሁንም ባለው ሁኔታ የመንግስትና አጋሮቹ አያያዝ መጪው ምርጫም ቢሆን ነፃ፣ ፍትሓዊና ተአማኒ ይሆናል ብሎ መጠበቅ የዋህነት ይመስላል፡፡

ስለሆነም፤ የኦሮሞ ፌዴራላዊ ኮንግረስ (ኦፌኮ) ለአገራችን ውስብስብ ችግሮች እና ወደ ዴሞክራሲያዊ ሥርአት ለመሸጋገር አሳታፊ የሆነ ድርድርና ውይይት እንዲደረግ ጠይቆ ሰሚ ጆሮ ቢያጣም፤ ዛሬም የሚከተሉትን ጥያቄዎችና የመፍትኼ ሐሳቦችን እናቀርባለን፡፡

የኢፌዲሪ መንግስት በሕገ መንግስቱና አገራችን በተቀበለቻቸው ዓለም አቀፍ ሕጎች የተደነገጉትን ሰብአዊና ዴሞክራሲያ መብቶችን በማክበር በተለያዩ የአገሪቱ አከባቢዎች በፖለቲካ አቋማቸው ምክንያት ያሰራቸውን የፓርቲያችንን አመራሮች፣ አባላት፣ ደጋፊዎችና ሌሎች የሕብረተሰብ ክፍሎችን በአስቸኳይ እንዲፈታና የፖለቲካ ፓርቲዎች በነፃነት እንድንቀሳቀሱ ዋስትና እንዲሰጥ፤ እንዲሁም በመንግስት ኃይሎች የተዘጉ ጽ/ቤቶቻችን ተከፍተው ሥራ እንዲጀምሩ ሁኔታዎች እንዲመቻቹልን አበክረን እንጠይቃለን፡፡ ምርጫውን የሚያስተባብሩ፣ የሚወዳደሩ እና የሚታዘቡ አመራሮች፣ አባላትና ደጋፊዎች ታስረው፣ ሌሎችም ከደረሰባቸው ማስፈራሪያ የተነሳ ተሰድደውና ጽ/ቤቶቻችን በኃይል ተዘግተው ምርጫውን ለመሳተፍ እጅግ አስቸጋሪ እንደሚሆንብን ለመላው የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝቦችና ለሚመለከታቸው የመንግስት አካላት ለማሳወቅ እንወዳለን፡፡ በሀገሪቱ የተለያዩ አከባቢዎች የተሰማሩ የፖሊስ፣ የልዩ ኃይልና ሚሊሻ አመራሮችና አባላት ከፓርቲ ፖለቲካ ወገንተኝነት ነፃ ሆነው የዜጎችን ዴሞክራሲያዊና ሰብአዊ መብቶች በማክበር እንዲሰሩ መንግስትና ገዥው ፓርቲ በአስቸኳይ ሁኔታውን እንዲያመቻቹ እናሳስባለን፡፡ በመንግስት የሚተዳደሩ የመገናኛ ብዙሃን የገዥውን ፓርቲ ፍላጎት ብቻ እያንፀባረቁ ይገኛሉ፡፡ ከመንግስት ጋር ጥብቅ ግንኙነት ያላቸው አንዳንድ የግል ነን የሚሉ ሜዲያዎች ደግሞ መንግስት ብሔር፣ ብሔረሰብን መሠረት አድርገው የተቋቋሙ ፓርቲዎችን ለማጥፋት የኃይል እርምጃዎችን እንዲወስድ ውረድ በለው! ግፋ በለው! የሚለውን ነጠላ ዜማ ያቀነቅናሉ፡፡ እንዴዚህ ዓይነት አካሄድ ሀገራችንን አይጠቅማትም፡፡ ስለሆነም፤ ሜዲያዎች ሁሉ ለኢትዮጵያዊያን መረጃ በማቅረብ ሕብረተሰቡ ስለአገራችን አጠቃላይ ሁኔታ እንዲረዳ በትጋት እንዲሰሩና ሙያው ግዴታቸውን እንዲወጡ በታላቅ አክብሮት እንጠይቃለን፡፡ ሕግ የሚወጣው የዜጎችንና የአገርን ደህንነት ለማስጠበቅና ዋስትና ለመስጠት ሲሆን ሕግና ሥርአት በማይከበርበት አገር ውስጥ ሠላም፣ ልማትና ብልፅግና ተደጋግሞ ስለተናገሩት ብቻ አይታሰብም፡፡ በሕገ መንግስቱ ከተደነገገው ውጭ በተለያዩ አከባቢያዎች ሕገ ወጥ ግድያዎች፣ ሕገ ወጥ እስር፣ ማፈናቀል፣ ማስፈራሪያዎች በዜጎች ላይ እየደረሱ ይገኛሉ፡፡ ፍርድ ቤቶች እንድፈታ ያዘዙትን ዜጋ በማን ትዕዛዝ እንደሆነ በማይታወቅበት ሁኔታ ፖሊስ መልሶ ያስራል፡፡ በመንግስት ኃላፊነት ሽፋን ወንጀል የፈጸሙ የመንግሰት ባለሥልጣናት ለሕግ አይቀርቡም፡፡ ቢቀርቡም በጣም ጥቂቶች ናቸው፡፡ ስለሆነም ፍርድ ቤቶች፣ ወንጀል መርማሪ የፖሊስ አካላት ከማንኛውም ፓርቲም ሆነ ቡድን ወገንተኝነት ራሳቸውን ነፃ በማድረግ ለመልካም አስተዳደር እና ዴሞክራሲ ግንባታ የሚደረገውን ጥረት እንድታግዙ ጥሪ እናደርጋለን፡፡ የኢትዮጵያ ሰብአዊ መብት ኮሚሽን በሀገሪቱ የተለያዩ አከባቢዎች በመዘዋወር እየተፈጸሙ ያሉትን ኢሰብአዊና ኢዴሞክራሲያዊ ድርጊቶችን በመከታተል በሕግ የተሰጣችሁን ግዴታ እንዲትወጡና ወገኖቻችንን ከዕልቂት ለመታደግ ሚናችሁን እንድትወጡ አደራ እንላለን፡፡ በአሁኑ ወቅት የአገራችን የፖለቲካ ኃይሎች ልዩነቶቻችንን አጥብበን ሀገራዊ መግባባትን በመፍጠር የተሳካ ዴሞክራሲያዊ ሽግግር የምናደርግበት ወሳኝ ጊዜ ላይ እንገኛለን፡፡ መንግስት፣ ገዥው ፓርቲና የኢትዮፕያ ብሔራዊ የምርጫ ቦርድ ነፃ፣ ፍትሓዊና ሕዝብ ዘንድ ተቀባይነት የሚኖረው ምርጫ ይካሄድ ዘንድ የገፋበትን ገታራ ፖሊሲያቸውን አቁመው ምቹ የፖለቲካ ምህዳር እንዲፈጠር እንዲያደርጉ አበክረን እንጠይቃለን፡፡

በማጠቀላያችን፤ ለኢትዮጵያ ሕዝቦችና ለታሪክ በግልፅ መተው የምንፈልገው ፖለቲካችንን ላለፉት ሃምሳ ዓመታት ማሰልጠን አቅቶን ከአንዱ ቀውስ ወደ ሌላ ቀውስ፣ ከአንዱ ሽግግር ወደ ሌላ ሽግግር ስንዳክር ኖረናል፡፡ ውጡቱም እየታየ ነው፡፡ ከቅርብ ታሪካችንም ለመማር ባለመታደላችን ላለፉት ሦስት ዓመታት ብሔራዊ መግባባት ላይ ለመድረስ ቄሶችና ሼኮችን፣ አባ ገዳዎችና የአገር ሽማግሌዎችን ያስቸገረ ሁኔታ ውስጥ ገብተናል፡፡ ትርፍና ኪሳራውንም ከኢትዮጵያ ሕዝቦች ጋር እያየን ነው፡፡ ላለፉት ሦስት ዓመታትም ለተሳካ ዴሞክራሲያዊ ሽግግር የጋራ ፍኖተ ካርታ ቀርፄን ተስፋ የተጣለበትን ዴሞክራሲያዊ ሥርአት ለማምጣት በብሔራዊ መግባባት የታጀበና ውል ያለው ስምምነት ላይ ሳንደርስ ሰላማዊ፣ ነፃና ፍትሓዊ ምርጫ ይቻላል ብለን በሕልሞቻችን እየዳከርን ነው፡፡ ስለሆነም፤ የሞኝ ሩጫ እንዳይሆንብን በሐቅ ለሕዝቦቻችሁ መብትና ነፃነት የተደራጃችሁ ሁሉም የኢትዮጵያ የፖለቲካ ኃይሎችና የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝቦች ሀገራችንን ከገባበችበት አስቸጋሪ ጊዜ በጋራ እንድናወጣት ድርጀታችን በአክብሮት ጥሪውን ያቀርባል፡፡

ለተሳካ ዴሞክራሲያዊ ሽግግር ብሔራዊ መግባባት አማራጭ የለውም!

—

የኦሮሞ ፌዴራላዊ ኮንግረስ (ኦፌኮ)

ፊነፊኔ፤ ታህሳስ 30/2013 ዓም