Analysis of Amhara and Oromo Protests in DC on Jul 17, 2020

Source: Horn of Africa 360

BREAKING NEWS – Anonymous sources said Abiy Ahmed (Abiy Abraha) abruptly left Ethiopia last night and flew to Eritrea after one of his Eritrean security personnel was mysteriously killed inside the Prime Minister’s residence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Meanwhile, several news outlets reported Ethiopia’s current Minister of Defense, Lemma Megerssa, has been under a house arrest for awhile and there is a lingering fear of a large scale military coup d’état that could occur at any moment.

Note: Anonymous source is from the Ethiopian military.

