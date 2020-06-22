Raadiyoo Sayifa Nabalbaal: Marii Haala Yeroo Oromiyaa Irratti

ሰይፈ ነበልባል ቀጥታ ስርጭት
Posted by SEYF NBELBAL RADIO on Friday, June 19, 2020
አገራዊ መድረክ ማዘጋጀት እንጂ ከህወሓት ጋር በድብቅ የሚደረግ ውይይትን አንቀበልም፡ ደብረፅዮን (ዶ/ር)
አገራዊ መድረክ ማዘጋጀት እንጂ ከህወሓት ጋር በድብቅ የሚደረግ ውይይትን አንቀበልም፡ ደብረፅዮን (ዶ/ር) #ODUU_AMMEE Prezdaantiin Naannoo Tigraay Dr Dabratsiyoon G/Mikaa'el yaalii abbootii amantaa fi jaarsolii biyyaa Mootummaa...
“የብልጽግና” (ኢህአዴግ ቁ. 2) መሪ የሚሉትንና የሚሠሩትን ልብ ሊሉ ይገባል
“የብልጽግና” (ኢህአዴግ ቁ. 2) መሪ የሚሉትንና የሚሠሩትን ልብ ሊሉ ይገባል ኦብሳ ጉተማ አንድ የኢኮኖሚክስ ባለሙያ በኢኮኖሚክስ የሚሰጠውን ከፍተኛ ዲግሪ (የዶክትሬት ዲግሪ) ለማግኘት የሚፈጅበት ጊዜ ረጅምና አድካሚ...
Similar Articles
Comments
MOST POPULAR
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
Sweeping powers & a transition on ice: Pandemic politics in Ethiopia
Sweeping powers and a transition on ice: Pandemic politics in Ethiopia Ethiopia’s state of emergency gives it both vague wide-ranging powers and an impending political...
Gargaarsa Geggeessaa (Awwaalcha) Qabsa’aa fi Artist Guutuu Lammii
<div class="gfm-embed" data-url="https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-artist-gutu-bejji-funeral-service/widget/medium"></div><script defer src="https://www.gofundme.com/static/js/embed.js"></script> Dear friends and family, we are very sad to inform you the passing away of our brother Gutu lemmi Bejj...