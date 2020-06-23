Seife Nebelbal Radio Interviews Jemal E. Genemo

Seife Nebelbal Radio Interviews Oromo Advocate, Jemal E. Genemo (Language Amharic)


Seife Nebelbal Radio journalist Eyob Bayissa interviews political analyst and Oromo advocate Jemal Ibrahim on current affairs in Ethiopia and in Oromia in particular. Jemal Ibrahim is a nephew of Haji Abdurqadir Ganamo. Haji Abdurqadir was one of the founders of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and a well known Oromo freedom fighter. He sacrificed his life for the cause he believed in. The Ganamo family is still unflinching advocate of the freedom of Oromia and its people. Itti dhi’adha!

