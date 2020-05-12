Seife Nebelbal Radio – Why Sodare Resort is closed (Amharic)

- Advertisement -

Seife Nebelbal Radio – On closure and intimidation of Sodare resort employees (language Amharic)

- Advertisement -



Sodere is a spa town in central Ethiopia. Located approximately 25 kilometres south of Adama and 120 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa in the East Shewa Zone of the Oromia Region, this town has a latitude and longitude of 8°24′N 39°23′E with an elevation of 1466 metres above sea level. It is one of five settlements in Adama woreda.

Sodere lies alongside the Awash River and features lush, shady vegetation. Vervet monkeys live on the resort grounds. Crocodiles and, less frequently, hippos may be seen in the nearby Awash River.

The hot springs resort, popular for its therapeutic effects, is located outside the town. An Olympic size swimming pool, reportedly empty during the week, is a popular draw for weekenders from Addis Ababa. Other features include a full-service restaurant, and a hotel and conference center.

The Abiy regime is closing Sodare resort because of it belongs to an Oromo business owner.