Seife Nebelbal Radio – Why Sodare Resort is closed (Amharic)

- Advertisement -

Seife Nebelbal Radio – On closure and intimidation of Sodare resort employees (language Amharic)

- Advertisement -


Sodere is a spa town in central Ethiopia. Located approximately 25 kilometres south of Adama and 120 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa in the East Shewa Zone of the Oromia Region, this town has a latitude and longitude of 8°24′N 39°23′E with an elevation of 1466 metres above sea level. It is one of five settlements in Adama woreda.

Sodere lies alongside the Awash River and features lush, shady vegetation. Vervet monkeys live on the resort grounds. Crocodiles and, less frequently, hippos may be seen in the nearby Awash River.

The hot springs resort, popular for its therapeutic effects, is located outside the town. An Olympic size swimming pool, reportedly empty during the week, is a popular draw for weekenders from Addis Ababa. Other features include a full-service restaurant, and a hotel and conference center.

The Abiy regime is closing Sodare resort because of it belongs to an Oromo business owner.

Previous articleIBSA EEJJANNOO QEERROO OROMIYAA IRRAA

The Abiy regime hides the spread of Coronavirus in Ethiopia

Afaan Oromoo
The Abiy regime hides the spread of Coronavirus in Ethiopia Ethiopian Twitter: 16 confirmed cases so far but experts assume many more undetected. Has anyone...
Read more

Taye Dendea, the most vicious, notorious and archaic man of Abiy Ahmed’s gang ring

Afaan Oromoo
Taye Dendea, the most vicious, notorious and archaic man of Abiy Ahmed's gang ring March 22, 2020 Note: Thank You, Girma. You hit the nail on...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Popular

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Amharic

Seife Nebelbal Radio – Why Sodare Resort is closed (Amharic)

Seife Nebelbal Radio - On closure and intimidation of Sodare resort employees (language Amharic) Sodere is a spa town in central Ethiopia. Located approximately 25...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

IBSA EEJJANNOO QEERROO OROMIYAA IRRAA

IBSA EEJJANNOO QEERROO OROMIYAA IRRAA Haala yeroo Oromiyaa keessa jirtu irratti marii Cimaa erga goone booda Ibsa eejjannoo Ariifachiisaa kana baafanneerra! Maqaa Command post Hararghee,...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu Injifannoo WBO zoonii kibbaa, Caamsaa 11, 2020

Oduu Injifannoo WBO zoonii kibbaa Caamsaa 11, 2020 Oduu Injifannoo WBO 11 / 05 / 2020 Irree fi abdiin ummata Oromoo WBOn Zoonii Kibbaa Godina Gujii bahaa, waraana...
View Post
English

The problem with predicting coronavirus apocalypse in Africa

The problem with predicting coronavirus apocalypse in Africa Claims that Africa will be hit the worst by the pandemic ignore African epidemiological By Caleb Okereke,...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
View Post
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
View Post
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
View Post
MORE STORIES

IBSA EEJJANNOO QEERROO OROMIYAA IRRAA