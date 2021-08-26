The Sidama National Liberation Front to Join the Coalition of Resistance by the Federalist Forces!

Sidama National Liberation Front (SNLF) Press Release

24 August 2021

The misguided political ideology of the government of Ethiopia and its prosperity party rendered the country a failed state on many levels. The country has failed to deliver peace and security to its citizens. The genocidal civil wars are raging in every corner of the country. Today, in the 21st century, the country has fallen into the hands of despots whose primary goal is to dismantle the right of nations and nationalities to self-rule and create a unitary state founded on the hegemony of one historically dominant ethnic group, that positioned itself as the guardian of the unity of the country.

The ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed in various parts of the country are the outcome of an archaic unitarist ideology of domination, assimilation, and enslavement of the historically oppressed peoples. Unitarists are anti nations, nationalities, and peoples. They have no vision for the country except war, plundering of natural and financial resources and perpetuating poverty and ignorance. Today, these unitarist forces led by the prime minister and his allies are committing heinous crimes against the Tigray, Oromo, Qimant, Agew, Afar, Benishangul and other nations. Yesterday they massacred Sidama, Konso, Somali, Wolayita and other peoples.

Today, Ethiopia is not only a failed state but it is a state on the verge of disintegration. To safeguard the right of nations and peoples to self-rule from the unitarist onslaught, to halt the genocidal wars waged on various peoples and to avoid a costly disintegration of the country, the Sidama National Liberation Front (SNLF) has decided to join the armed struggle by the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF), Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) (Oromo Liberation Front) and other federalist armed forces.

We believe that if the federalist forces are united, Abiy Ahmed’s minority unitarist forces are no match to us and can be dealt with effectively. By hastening the demise of the unitarist forces, a multinational federalist country that recognizes and respects the rights of every nation, nationality, and people to a full degree of self-rule can be built. It is our conviction that from now on Ethiopia’s political crisis can be addressed only through an all-inclusive transitional government that is committed to restore the rule of law, fully respect the rights of peoples to self-rule and bring perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity in all parts of the country to justice.

Victory to nations, nationalities, and peoples!

Sidama National Liberation Front (SNLF)