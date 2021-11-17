Blinken Warns Ethiopia Conflict Threatens Regional Security

“One place where we are both deeply concerned is Ethiopia,” Blinken told reporters Wednesday in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, following talks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. “The conflict there threatens not just that country, but its neighbors as well.”

Conflict has been raging in Ethiopia since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered an incursion into the northern Tigray province last November after forces loyal to the regional administration attacked a federal army base. The fighting has spilled into neighboring regions, claiming the lives of thousands of people, displacing hundreds of thousands more and leaving millions in need of aid.

The U.S. and the European Union are both considering punitive measures against Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front — which was the the country’s preeminent power broker for decades before it was sidelined by Abiy — over their failure to end the crisis. African Union Envoy Olusegun Obasanjo is spearheading efforts to broker a cease-fire.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Eritrean entities, including the defense force and the ruling party. Eritrea has sent in troops to support Abiy’s forces and has been accused of perpetrating some of the worst atrocities recorded since the fighting erupted.

“There is no military solution to this conflict,” Blinken said. “Every party has to realize that and act accordingly.”

Blinken is the most senior U.S. official to visit Africa since President Joe Biden took office in January. His visit to Kenya will be followed by one-day stops in Nigeria and Senegal.