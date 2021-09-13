Ethiopia’s Derara Hurisa was disqualified for wearing the wrong shoes after winning the Vienna Mara

(Celebrity News) — On the Ringstrasse, Hurisa had clearly broken away from a three-man leading group and brought a lead of three seconds over Langat to the finish. The 23-year-old couldn’t look forward to his victory for long. After a hint from the competition, Hurisa was asked to check and was taken out of the ranking because a shoe that did not conform to the rules. The reason for the disqualification was the too thick sole. A maximum of forty millimeters is allowed, Hurisa walked with shoes that were fifty millimeters in length.

“Today we are experiencing a world premiere that we would have liked to save ourselves. Since last year there has been a new regulation that the midsole may only have a certain size, ”explained VCM race director Hannes Langer in an interview with ORF. Hurisa was out with his training shoe, which did not meet the norm. “He (Hurisa, note) knows the shoe from training and was convinced that it was okay. We clarified his management and him at the technical meeting. We are sorry, but disqualification is a necessary measure. “

Decision only after the race

The first group of the men’s elite formed after the start at 8:58 a.m. on Wagramer Strasse in a larger number of people than planned. The transit time of ten kilometers with 30:05 minutes was promising, and the time of 1:03:41 to the half marathon that the pacemakers had set on the asphalt also promised a lot. After that, it quickly became clear that the course record would no longer work out.

On the Prater-Hauptallee around eight kilometers before the finish line, the top men had shrunk to a quartet. The Kenyans Edwin Kosgei, Langat as well as Getahun and Hurisa ran their pace and apparently had not expected the attack by Kento Kikutani, who made the connection again at 40 km. The Japanese had overwhelmed himself with his attack, because he had to stop shortly before the finish, but finished the race in fifth.

Betesfa Getahun, the fastest athlete in the field with a personal best of 2:05:28, had no chance on the last kilometer and finally finished second, 17 seconds behind. Third place went to Edwin Kosgei (KEN). Langat could not actually follow Hurisa either, but could still be happy about the victory. With his success, the Kenyan stayed 3:44 minutes above the Vienna record of 2:05:41 hours held by Getu Feleke since 2014.

Chebkirui triumphs among women

The race, which was postponed to autumn, was a challenge for many with temperatures above twenty degrees. For the women, too, Nancy Kiprop’s course record, who ran 2:22:12 in 2019 before the pandemic-related forced break, was out of reach. After an hour and a half, the top field had already pulled apart, Chepkirui had pulled away, followed by the Ethiopians Meseret Dinke and Gelete Burka.

Burka, the 2019 Paris Marathon winner, fell after just under an hour at a zebra crossing, but quickly picked herself up again, stayed on and was behind 27-year-old Chepkirui and her compatriot Dinke (2:25:31 ) Third (2:25:38).

ÖM title in the marathon to mistletoe farmer and Schenk

The best Austrian and thus the new national champion in the marathon was Martin Mistelbauer. The Carinthian completed the 42.195 kilometers in 2:29:22 hours and was 14th. Hans-Peter Innerhofer was 17th (2:32:52), Vinzenz Kumpusch was 23rd (2:35:48). Victoria Schenk, who finished ninth overall in a time of 2:46:25 hours, won the women’s ÖM title.

The half marathon victories went to Austria. Among the men, Andreas Stöckl prevailed in 1:12:14 hours ahead of Peter Herzog (1:12:33) and Valentin Pfeil (1:12:33), both of whom were short-term – without ambition for a top time, but rather towards it Training purposes – had decided to compete. As expected, Eva Wutti won in the women, in 1:16:14 she won ahead of the Slovenian Anja Fink (1:16:26) and Cornelia Stöckl-Moser (1:22:03).

38. Vienna City Marathon

Men: 1. Leonard Langat KEN 2:09:25 2. Betesfa Getahun ETH 2:09:42 3. Edwin Kosgei KEN 2:10:10 4. Kento Kikutani JPN 2:10:37 5. Samuel Ekai Kiptoo KEN 2:11:16 6. Tadesse Abraham SUI 2:12:26 7. Yuta Koyama JPN 2:17:20 8. Edwin Kangogo KEN 2:17:37 9. Koki Yoshioka JPN 2:18:09 10. Daiji Kawai JPN 2:21:47 14. Martin mistletoe farmer OR 2:29:22 17. Hans-Peter Innerhofer OR 2:32:52 23. Vincent Kumpusch OR 2:35:48 25. Michael Wirnsberger OR 2:38:25 Note: The original winner Derara Hurisa (ETH / 2: 09: 22) was disqualified for non-compliant running shoes.

Women: 1. Vibian Chepkirui KEN 2:24:29 2. Meseret Dinke ETH 2:25:31 3. Gelete Burka ETH 2:25:38 4. Fabienne Smurf SUI 2:26:31 5. Lucy Cheruiyot KEN 2:27:47 6. Celestine Chepchirchir KEN 2:28:49 7. Risper Chebet KEN 2:34:03 8. Lisa Carraro ITA 2:44:26 9. Victoria Schenk OR 2:46:25 10. Magdalena Horka NS 2:46:44 15. Sarah Längle OR 3:10:29 17. Barbara Schmid OR 3:11:02 18. Sabrina exenberger OR 3:12:47 20. Karin Friday OR 3:15:53 21. Use Wieshuber OR 3:18:46 23. Christine Wenzl OR 3:21:02 24. Elena Foidl OR 3:21:24 25. Sigrid Sabbadini-Tengg OR 3:22:13

