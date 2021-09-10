Due to a ban by the authorities

Doctors Without Borders largely ceases to work in Ethiopia

Source: The Switzerland Times

In Ethiopia, the aid organization Médecins sans frontières (MSF) has largely stopped its medical and humanitarian aid. It was reacting to a ban by authorities in Addis Ababa, which had also suspended the activities of two other international aid organizations in the conflict region of Tigray for at least three months.

(dpa) “The order to suspend our medical and humanitarian aid comes at a time when the humanitarian needs in Ethiopia are enormous,” MSF said in a statement on Friday. He also states: “We have stopped all activities in the Ethiopian regions of Amhara, Gambella and Somali as well as in the west and north-west of Tigray”.

The allegations against MSF Holland, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and the Al Maktoum Foundation were, among other things, to have employed employees without the necessary work permit. MSF and NRC have also been accused of disseminating false information via social media, while MSF also used illegally imported satellite phones. At the end of the three months, the government wants to decide whether the organizations can resume their work, he said.

According to the UN, the humanitarian situation in Tigray has deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks. In November, the Ethiopian government launched a military offensive against the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), which had previously been in power in the region of the same name.

The context of the conflict in this North East African country consisted of years of tension between the TPLF and the central government. The TPLF ruled Ethiopia for a good 25 years until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 and overthrew the TPLF. Many inhabitants of Tigray feel that they are not represented by the central government and are asking for more autonomy. The current conflict has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and is wreaking havoc.

