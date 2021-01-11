ትግራይ ሄዳ የተመለሰችው #Dureti_Melaku በኣይኗ ያየችዉ እንደ ሚከተለው ፅፋለች; Eye witness from Tigray.

ይነበብ ስለ ትግራይ መሬት ላይ ያለዉን ሁኔታ መረዳት ይቻላል ። English translation below

“ከ 27 ቀናት በኋላ ፊንፊኔ ገብተናል”

ነገሮች የተስተካከሉ መስሎን ከመስራበት NGO የስራ ባልደረቦች ጋር ሆነን በቀን አንዴ ወደ መቀሌ በረራ የሚደረገውን ተራ ጠብቀን ወደ ትግራይ ለስራ ጉዳይ አቀናን።

በአንፃራዊነት ሰላም የነበረችው ትግራይ በለቅሶ እና በዋይታ ተሞልታለች። ነገሮች ሚዲያ ላይ እንደሚነገሩት ሳይሆን ከባድ ነው።

የትግራይ ከተሞች ከአላማጣ እስከ አዲግራት ማብራት ተመልሶላቸዋል። ከአዲግራት በኋላ ግን ማብራት የሚባል የለም የዚህም ምክንያት የማባራት ኃይል ሰዎች ጦርነት እየተደረገ በመሆኑ በጦርነት መኃል እንጎዳለን በማለታቸው ነው።

የትግራይ ከተሞች የከተማ ፖሊስ የለም ። አስተዳደራዊ መዋቅሮች ፈርሷል። ዘርፊያ ተጧጡፏል ። ወጣቱ ወደ በረሃ ገብቷል። የከተሞችን ፀጥታ ለማስጠበቅ ከአማራ እና ከደቡብ ክልል የተመለመሉ የ7 ቀን ስልጠና የወሰዱ ቢኖሩም በግንባር ላይ ያለው ጦርነት በመቀጠሉ በግዳጅ ወደ ጦርነት ቦታው ተወስደዋል።

መደበኛ የመንግስት ስራ ይጀመር ቢባልም እስካሁን ስራ አልተጀመረም ። መስራያቤቶች ተዘርፏል። ከኮምፒየተር እስከጠረፔዛ ዘርፊያ ተፈፅሟል። ለዚህም ዘርፊያ የኤርትራ ወታደሮች የጠቀሳሉ። ከመቀሌ እና ከሺሬ ውጪ የኤርትራ ወታደሮች የሌሉበት የለም።

በግንባር ላይ ባለው ጦርነት ብዙ ወታደር በማለቁም የኤርትራ ወታደሮችን በመጠቀም የከተማው ኗዋሪ ላይ ሽብር እየተደረገበት ነው። እንደ ማስፈራሪያም የኤርትራ ወታደርን እንጠራባችኋለን ይባላል። በአዲግራት የኤርትራ ወታደሮች የኤርትራን መታወቂያ በማዘጋጀት በኤርትራ ስር ነው የምትዳደሩት በማለት ኗዋሪውን እያስጨነቁ ነው።

የኤርትራ ወታደሮች ዘረፋ ለመናገር ይከብዳል። በአድዋ ሆስፒታል በሽተኛችን ከተኛበት አልጋ በማስወረድ አልጋ እና ዊል ቸር ተዘርፏል። የህክምና ቁሳቁስ በመዘረፉም ሰዎች ከህክምና እጦት የተነሳ ህይወታቸውን እያጡ ነው። አርዓያ አሽከርካሪ የነበር ትርፍ አንጀት ይዞት ሆስፒታል ቢወስድም የቅዶ ህክምና ማድረጊያ ምላጭ እና መስፊያ በሙሉ በመዘረፉ ህክምና ሳያገኝ ህይወቱ አልፏል። ከመቀሌ ዩኒቨርሲቲ በስተቀር አዲግራት እና በአክሱም ዩኒቨርሲቲ ተዘርፎ ባዶውን ቀርቷል። ኮምፒየትር ጠርጴዛ ተሽከርካሪ መኪኖች በሙሉ ተዘርፈዋል።

ገንዘብ የመቀየሩ ሂደት ሙሉ በሙሉ ባለመፈፀሙ የኤርትራ ወታደሮች አሮጌው ብር በብዛት በእጃቸው ስላለ 2 ሺህ አሮጌውን ብር በ1 ሺህ አዲሱ ብር ነዋሪውን አስገድደው ቀይረው ይወስዳሉ። ማንም ከልካይ የላቸውም።

መቀሌ ከውቅሮ አካባቢ በሚደረግ ጦርነት የከባድ መሳሪያን ድምፅ ከመስማት ውጪ ከሌሎቹ ከተሞች በአንፃራዊነት ጦርነት አይታይባትም። የከተማ ውስጥ የመንግስት መ/ቤት ግልጋሎት እምብዛም የለም። የከተማ ፖሊስ ባለመኖሩ ዝርፊያ ተጣጡፏል። በአስችኳይ ጊዜ አዋጁ የተነሳ ከ12:00 በኋላ እንቅሳቃሴ የለም። በእንድ ሰሞን እስከ አንድ ሰዓት እንቅሳቃሴ ተፈቅዷል በሚል ህዝቡ እንቅሳቃሴ ቢያደርግም የተሰማራው ወታደር ሰውን መግደል በመጀመሩ እንቅስቃፍሴ ሁሉ ተገቷል።

በአጠቃላይ በትግራይ እየተደረገ ያለው ጦርነት ያላለቅ ገናም የተጀመረ ሆኜ አግንቼዋለው። ነገሮች በሚዲያ እንደሚነገሩት ሳይሆን በጣም ዘግናኝ ነገሮች ነው ያሉት። በየ መንገዱ ታንኮች መኪኖች ተቃጥለዋል። የሰው ልጅ እንደ ቅጠል ረግፏል። የኤርትራ ወታደሮች የሞተባቸውን እያነሱ በመኪና ጭነው ይሄዳሉ።

ብልፅግና ከትግራይ ከተሞች ውጪ ገጥሩን አልያዘም። ጦርነቱ በቀላሉ የሚቆምም አይመስለኝም። የትግራይ ወጣቶች ቁጭት ከፊታቸው ይነበባል። ለነ*ፍኛ አንበረከክም ይላሉ። ወደ በረሃ የሚተመው ወጣት ቁጥር የለውም” ።

#Dureti_Melaku, who went to Tigray and returned, wrote the following:

“After 27 days, we’re in Finfinane.”

With the help of an NGO staff member who seemed to be working, we waited for the flight to Mekelle once a day and headed to Tigray for work.

Tigray, which was relatively peaceful, was filled with tears and wailing. Things are hard, not what the media says.

The towns of Tigray have been restored from Alamata to Adigrat. After Adigrat, however, there was no lighting. The reason for this was that people were saying that they would be harmed in the middle of the war because of the war.

There is no city police in Tigray. Administrative structures have collapsed. Robbery is rampant. The young man went into the wilderness. Although trained in Amhara and Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s Region (SNNPR) for seven days, they were forcibly relocated as fighting continued.

Regular government work is expected to begin, but work has not yet begun. Businesses have been looted. There was robbery from the computer to the desk. Eritrean soldiers have been blamed for the robbery. There are no Eritrean soldiers outside of Mekelle and Shire.

In the ensuing battle, many soldiers were killed and Eritrean soldiers were terrorized. It is said that we will call on the Eritrean army as a threat. In Adigrat, Eritrean soldiers have been harassing residents, claiming that they will be governed by Eritrea under an Eritrean identity card.

The looting of Eritrean soldiers is difficult to say. At Adwa Hospital, our patient was aborted and his bed and wheelchair were looted. Medical supplies are being looted, and people are losing their lives due to lack of medical care. An exemplary driver was taken to hospital with an extra bowel movement, but all his razors and scissors were stolen and he died without treatment. With the exception of Mekelle University, Adigrat and Axum University were looted and left empty-handed. Computer desks were looted.

Eritrean soldiers have been forced to exchange 2,000 birr for 1,000 birr for a new one, as the money transfer process has not yet been completed. No one can stop them.

Mekelle is relatively at war with other cities except for the sound of heavy artillery. Urban government services are scarce. In the absence of city police, robberies were reported. Due to the state of emergency, there will be no activity after 12:00. At one point, people protested for up to an hour, but the mob stopped killing.

In general, I find that the war in Tigray is not over yet. Things are not as the media says they are. Tanks burned cars on every street. Man has fallen like a leaf. Eritrean soldiers pick up the dead in trucks.

Prosperity does not extend beyond the cities of Tigray. I don’t think the war will end easily. The frustrations of the youth of Tigray can be read in front of them. They say, “We will not bow down.” There are no young people who go to the desert. “