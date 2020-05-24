2020 OSA Mid-Year Conference: Webinar #3

2020 Oromo Studies Association (OSA) Mid-Year Conference: Webinar #3 – Streamed live on May 23, 2020



The Oromo Studies Association is a non-profit, multi-disciplinary organization established to promote and foster scholarly studies in all fields pertaining to the Oromo people. To realize its objectives, the Oromo Studies Association guides, develops and promotes scholarship on the history, economy, culture, health, education, politics and laws of the Oromo, in addition to biological and bio-medical sciences, physical sciences, social welfare and other disciplines as they pertain to the Oromo.

2020 OSA Mid-Year Conference: Webinar #2 – Streamed live on May 16, 2020



2020 OSA Mid-Year Conference: Webinar #1 – Streamed live on May 9, 2020

