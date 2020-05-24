2020 OSA Mid-Year Conference: Webinar #3

2020 Oromo Studies Association (OSA) Mid-Year Conference: Webinar #3 – Streamed live on May 23, 2020

The Oromo Studies Association is a non-profit, multi-disciplinary organization established to promote and foster scholarly studies in all fields pertaining to the Oromo people. To realize its objectives, the Oromo Studies Association guides, develops and promotes scholarship on the history, economy, culture, health, education, politics and laws of the Oromo, in addition to biological and bio-medical sciences, physical sciences, social welfare and other disciplines as they pertain to the Oromo.

2020 OSA Mid-Year Conference: Webinar #2 – Streamed live on May 16, 2020

2020 OSA Mid-Year Conference: Webinar #1 – Streamed live on May 9, 2020

WBO barbadeessanii dhabamsiisuun ni danda’amaa? 4ffaa

WBO barbadeessanii dhabamsiisuun ni danda’amaa? Kutaa afraffaa Berhanu Hundee, Caamsaa 23, 2020 Barreeffama kutaa sadaffaa keessatti, gaafiilee armaan gaditti tarreeffaman keessaa lamaan duraatiif deebii gabaabaa keenuu...
Ethiopian police ignore court orders

Ethiopian police ignore court orders to free journalists held since March Nairobi, May 22, 2020 (CPJ)-- Ethiopian police should immediately and unconditionally free journalists Dessu Dulla...
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

KMN: Haala Siyaasaa Yeroo Irratti Marii

KMN: HAALA SIYAASAA YEROO IRRATTI MARII PRF. ISQI'EEL GABBISAA WALIIN. KMN:- Caamsaa 23/2020 DHIMMA KEENYA ! ================================= " የተሰራዉ የተሌቭዥን ትዕንት ነዉ, ምክንያቱም ሀሳቡን በህዝብ ፊት ነዉ...
2020 OSA Mid-Year Conference: Webinar #3

2020 Oromo Studies Association (OSA) Mid-Year Conference: Webinar #3 - Streamed live on May 23, 2020 The Oromo Studies Association is a non-profit, multi-disciplinary organization...
Happy Eid Mubarak! Baga ittin isin gahe!

Legal experts alone cannot manufacture constitutionalism

Legal experts alone cannot manufacture constitutionalism By Nathanael Tilahun, May 23, 2020 Building constitutionalism means balancing the role of elected politicians and trained legal experts in...
