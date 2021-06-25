3 Aid Workers for Doctors Without Borders Are Killed in Tigray

MEKELLE, Ethiopia — Three aid workers employed by Doctors Without Borders were found dead in the conflict-hit Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on Friday, in what the aid group called a “brutal murder.”

In a statement, Doctors Without Borders said that the bodies of the workers — a Spanish woman and two Ethiopian men — were found near their vehicle on Friday morning, less than a day after they went missing.

“We condemn this attack on our colleagues in the strongest possible terms and will be relentless in understanding what happened,” the statement said.

The slain aid workers — identified as Maria Hernandez, 35; Yohannes Halefom Reda, 31; and Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael, 31 — were traveling on Thursday afternoon when their colleagues lost touch with them, Doctors Without Borders said.