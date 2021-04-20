43 Soldiers of Ethiopian Federal Army defect in the Sudan



Nearly 43 soldiers of the federal army of Ethiopia gave themselves refugees at the border of Sudan and Ethiopia.

43 soldiers among three officers who gave up their weapons last night ‘ refugees among the people who flee from the war in Ethiopia ‘ these soldiers have been told to carry their weapons ‘ and then handed over to the police in Sudan ‘ The refugee camp of #Tanidaba in Al-mafaza which is part of Al-Qadarif region, Sudan, then they asked for security.

This news is found ‘trusted source’ in Sudan….

This picture is from the past…..

Soruce: Ogaadenia media.. 20/2021 / april