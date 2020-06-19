A Call for Consolidation of National Action

Oromia Global Forum

6909 Laurel Ave, Suite 5219

Tacoma Park, MD20913

Email: oromiaglobalforum@gmail.com

Phone: 612-483-0161

To All Oromos Around The Globe,

Dear respected sisters and brothers,

We, the Oromia Global Forum (OGF), a global alliance of Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations and individual proponents of Human Rights, residing in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa are writing this letter to you out of grave concern and fear for the future of the Oromo Nation. Our mission is to enhance Oromo unity, discuss, analyze and deliberate on man-made and natural disasters as well as human rights abuses plaguing the Oromo nation, and design strategies to mitigate the plights of our people.

OGF’s values are based on the egalitarian Gadaa System of the Oromo nation, in which the dignity of all human beings is equally respected and defended, irrespective of their color, culture and creed. OGF advocates for the protection and promotion of all human rights in Oromia and beyond. OGF upholds and defends the moral and ethical values of the Oromo nation, in which all human beings are equally treated, truth is defended and justice is served without discrimination. Furthermore, Oromia Global Forum (OGF) stands for, and defends Oromo national unity, integrity of Oromia, equality of its citizens, freedom of expression, social justice, self-determination and respect all forms of diversity in our society. We would like to kindly inform you that this letter of ours is based on these social, moral, ethical and human values of our Organization.

Dear respected sisters and brothers,

As you know, the Oromo nation has been impoverished and victimized since the occupation of Oromia by Abyssinian warlords. Despite uninterrupted resistance of the Oromo people to regain its liberty and dignity, the end goal has not yet been achieved. Thousands of Oromo youth paid heavy sacrifices to topple the TPLF government in a peaceful resistance between 2014-18. However, even though the resistance succeeded in removing the oppressive TPLF-led EPRDF regime, the group that took over did not make matters any better for the Oromo people. Conditions have become worse for the Oromo people. The Oromo people continued to be exploited, incarcerated, tortured, dehumanized and killed by the Abyssinian clique camouflaged as Oromo Government. Thousands are languishing in the prison chambers. West and South Oromia are under military rule for more than two years. The government has cut off communications: land lines, cell phones, the internet and other basic services to allow its soldiers free hand to torture and kill our people at will, and hide the crimes perpetrated.

Oromo students in colleges and universities are harassed, beaten and killed. Unspecified number of Oromo students are jailed in Amhara zones. More than 35,000 Oromo students are dismissed from colleges and universities around the country and languishing in cities and towns without any support. These students cannot even go back to their villages because of the war. Some of the villages are burnt down to the ground. Their parents are forcefully displaced and running away from their homes.

The Oromia Global Forum(OGF) is undertaking campaigns to expose the crimes committed by Ethiopian government, telling the international community the true Oromo stories, the sufferings of our people by writing letters to the heads of governments, parliamentarians, governmental and non-governmental officials, and by organizing media campaigns, public rallies (demonstrations) and issuing press releases from time to time.

Dear respected sisters and brothers,

As you know, the challenges facing our nation are intensifying daily. Daughters and mothers are raped. Young people are killed. Mothers are killed. Fathers are killed. Elders are killed. The dead bodies of our people are disposed into the bushes and eaten by hyena. To make the matters worse, the government of Ethiopia has illegally and forcefully extended its term in office for unlimited period to continue killing our people for unlimited time.

If we don’t not act collectively and promptly against these crimes, our nation is facing existential threat. The Oromia Global Forum believes, to avert the looming danger, all Oromos around the globe need to streamline and consolidate our efforts and resources; and act collectively and effectively.

To this effect, we respectfully and humbly invite you, the Oromo people: farmers, students, teachers, business women and men, pastors, pastoralists, sheks, activists, intellectuals, religious scholars and leaders, the media, Oromo youth (Qeerroo fi Qarree – the engine of Oromo national movement), etc. to join our hands and act together, so that we can collectively defend our nation, enhance our voices for our people and contribute to the creation of free, peaceful, and prosperous Oromia. Moreover, you are cordially invited to join us on the launching conference of Oromia Global Forum, on July 18, 2020.

We value your commitment, your cooperation and contribution, sacrificing your time, energy and other resources.

Respectfully,

Oromia Global Forum: a global alliance of Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations

Signatories