Breaking News: A mixture of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines is deadly

Liberia Health Minister Confirms The Death Of A Middle Age Man, Who Died Instantly After Taking Mixture Of COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson (J & J) Vaccine.

The Health Minister of Liberia Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has confirmed the death of an individual who instantly died as the result of taking the AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine in Monrovia.

Fortnight ago, the Government of Liberia through the incident Management System begun the administering of the J & J vaccines recently donated by the United States Government.

The Health Ministry recently warned the General public against taking the combination of both the AstraZeneca Vaccine and the J & J Vaccine ” once you took the first AstraZeneca Vaccine don’t take the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, wait for the other dose, the mixture of both drugs are not good for the Health” Minister Jallah stated on behalf of the Ministry.

