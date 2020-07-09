The fragile federation: A musician’s murder sparks mayhem in Ethiopia

The country’s transition to democracy is at risk of being derailed

ADDIS ABABA, Jul 5th 2020, but will be published on July 11th, 2020 in paper

pandemic mayhem
(The Economist) — For two nights the sharp report of gunfire crackled through the pitter-patter of summer rain. Across the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, cars and petrol stations were burnt, shops and businesses looted. At least ten people were killed in clashes between rioters and the police in the city. Similar confrontations took place in towns throughout Oromia, the largest of Ethiopia’s nine ethnically based regions and one that has been the site of repeated bouts of violence in recent years. In the country as a whole at least 166 people were killed, making this one of the deadliest episodes in Ethiopia’s already bloody transition from authoritarian rule.

The spark was the murder in Addis Ababa on June 29th of Hachalu Hundessa, a popular Oromo musician and activist. Oromos make up about a third of the country’s population of 115m. They are the largest and recently the most rebellious of Ethiopia’s many ethnic groups.

Violence escalated after a dispute with officials over where the singer’s body should be buried. “We are dead twice,” said Gelana Abeba, a protester. “First we lost our hero, then his funeral was disrespected.”

The unrest that raged over the next few days highlighted the three main faultlines in Ethiopian life. The first is distrust of the state by many young Oromos. They argue it has long been dominated by smaller groups such as Tigrayans and Amharas.

The second problem is a state that readily turns to violence and repression in response to protest. Although Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister, has promised to open up politics, old habits die hard. When violence started, the security forces cut off the internet and arrested some 1,200 people, including journalists accused of inciting violence as well as leading opposition figures. Among them was Jawar Mohammed, the most prominent Oromo leader.

The third fissure is along ethnic lines. Groups of young Oromo men attacked members of other ethnicities, notably Amharas, the second-largest group. “We all came out with sticks to protect ourselves,” says a resident whose housing estate was surrounded by a mob. The tensions also reflect a simmering dispute over the status of Addis Ababa, which is surrounded by Oromia. Oromo nationalists claim it forms part of their “homeland” and demand a greater say in its governance.

Many Ethiopians started this year optimistic that, with elections scheduled for August, the country would take a big step from authoritarianism towards democracy. But with voting postponed indefinitely because of covid-19, many now worry that the transition is at risk of being derailed altogether. It will take an almighty heave to put it back on track.

Previous articleFriday July 10, Oromo Global Peaceful Protest
Next articlePrime Minister Abiy Ahmed is Stuck in a Precarious Position

Ethiopia’s Nile mega-dam is changing dynamics in Horn of Africa

English Admin - 0
Ethiopia’s Nile mega-dam is changing dynamics in Horn of Africa China, US, Turkey and Saudi Arabia vie for influence amid region’s renaissance By DAVID PILLING, July...
Read more

Perils of Negotiating With Ethiopian Rulers

English Admin - 2
Perils of Negotiating With Ethiopian Rulers (repost) By Worku Gadissa, November 20, 2018  “Woraabeechi si gatuu mannaa woraabeecha nyaatee lulluqachu woyaa” for mediation and reconciliation....
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Amharic

Laalaa jaarsa salphataa sammuun hin hojjane

Admin - 0
Laalaa jaarsa salphataa sammuun hin hojjane የደደብ ያለ? Hoola dur tiksaa turre tokko fakkaata. Gowwan hin dhalatin, yoo dhalatee hin guddatin, yoo guddate hin dubbatin -...
View Post
English

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is Stuck in a Precarious Position

Admin - 0
As Ethiopians Take to the Streets to Protest a Musician's Murder, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Is Stuck in a Precarious Position BY IAN BREMMER, July 9,...
View Post
English

A musician’s murder sparks mayhem in Ethiopia

Admin - 0
The fragile federation: A musician’s murder sparks mayhem in Ethiopia The country’s transition to democracy is at risk of being derailed ADDIS ABABA, Jul 5th 2020,...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Friday July 10, Oromo Global Peaceful Protest

Admin - 0
Friday July 10, Oromo Global Peaceful Protest
View Post

Popular Articles

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Jaarsa

Laalaa jaarsa salphataa sammuun hin hojjane

Admin - 0