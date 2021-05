Abiy Ahmed has established a global task force to restore “the glorious Ethiopia”

We have received internal information that Abiy Ahmed has established a global task force, compose of both government officials and supporters of Nefetgna system.

The main objective of the global task force is to restore “the glorious Ethiopia”, the Empire, the imperial system and its Crown.

The team is led by the office of the President and of the deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonin.

The project is financed by the offices of the president and the Prime Minister.

Please, read the following information, which we have received, regarding their meeting today, May 08, 2021, via Zoom room. Please, pay attention to the list of the participants.

We Oromos must wake up and stand up for our rights in unity!!!

Read further!!!