Abiy Ahmed’s days in office are numbered

July 26, 2021

Abiy Ahmed’s regime will come to end in few days for being immature and the worst political leader of modern time.  His rein of terror cost the country’s meager economy and international communities billions of dollars. His resignation date is well past overdue. Abiy shouldn’t have to  wait until he is forced to leave the office and his future life is full of uncertainty.

For sure, Abiy will be hunted down for the crimes he committed in Oromia and Tigray, in the next years, if he could be lucky to flee the country.  His life is in the hands of the US and EU,  the countries he tried defy, insult, undermine and discredit their influences and capabilities.  Finally, his life is at the hands of the US and EU with two choices: to follow in the footsteps of Mengistu Hailemariam or Muammar Gaddafi.

Your say: how Abiy will be remembered?





