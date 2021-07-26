Abiy Ahmed’s days in office are numbered

Abiy Ahmed’s regime will come to end in few days for being immature and the worst political leader of modern time. His rein of terror cost the country’s meager economy and international communities billions of dollars. His resignation date is well past overdue. Abiy shouldn’t have to wait until he is forced to leave the office and his future life is full of uncertainty.

For sure, Abiy will be hunted down for the crimes he committed in Oromia and Tigray, in the next years, if he could be lucky to flee the country. His life is in the hands of the US and EU, the countries he tried defy, insult, undermine and discredit their influences and capabilities. Finally, his life is at the hands of the US and EU with two choices: to follow in the footsteps of Mengistu Hailemariam or Muammar Gaddafi.

Your say: how Abiy will be remembered?

#Ethiopia–#Djibouti railway blocked, dismantled vandalized by angry Somali protestors after the Afar special forces and militia killed dozens of #Somalis and looted properties following attack in Garba-Isse town in Sitti Zone, Protesters accuse ENDF of "complicity" with the Afars pic.twitter.com/9JDJNeI6fK — Bashir Hashi Yussuf (@BashirHashiysf) July 26, 2021













I just saw this tweet by @awolallo, which he tweeted a year ago, on other friend’s Facebook shared memory. Shared it here just to second on how precisely it captures what #AbiyAhmed has done—emboldening the intellectually vacuous & morally inept forces with dangerous illusion! pic.twitter.com/jPXZO795vB — Girma Gutema℠ (@Abbaacabsa) July 19, 2021