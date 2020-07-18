Abiy Arrives in Asmara, Eritrea

Source: Eritrea Ministry of Information

Asmara18 July 2020 – Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, arrived in Asmara in mid morning hours today for a working visit to the country.

President Isaias Afwerki accorded warm welcome to the Prime Minister and his delegation on arrival at Asmara International Airport.

The two leaders will discuss further consolidation of the warm bilateral ties between the two countries as well as enhancement of regional cooperation, said Eritrea’s Information Minister.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by State Minister Ambassador Redwan Hussein and Speaker of Parliament Mr. Tagesse Chaffo.

Asmara

