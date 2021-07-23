Abiy Decided to Bring all Republican Guards to Addis Ababa Area
- Abiy has now decided to bring all his loyal RG( republican guard) to Addis Ababa (AA) area, to protect the regime.
- TDF are now said to be preparing to cut the regimes main supply routes between Djibouti and AA. They have not given up on a regime change, but not willing to go all the way to Addis.
- There are reports that the Somali boys who were sent to defend the Amhara region, at least 50 of them have escaped en route to Amhara region and are now hiding in Addis Ababa- bad news for JJ criminals
- There are rumours coming from sources closer to the IC in Addis that Abiy my at some point negotiate exit agreement, and will be given asylum in UAE supported by the US, UK and EU, to avoid regime collapse in AA.
Things are moving faster than expected.
– Yusuf Ahmed
Be the first to comment