AfricaNow! Contextualizing the Crisis in Ethiopia

Summary–Topic and Guest: Contextualizing the Crisis in Ethiopia following the killing of popular Oromo musician and activist Hachalu Hundessa on June 29. Ms. Ayantu Ayana, doctoral student and a member of the Oromo Advocacy Alliance contextualizes the current crisis in Ethiopia—addressing the underlying historical issues that manifest themselves today in the country.

Topic and Guest: The killing of popular Oromo musician and activist Hachalu Hundessa on June 29 has led to protests in Ethiopia. According to some reports ensuing clashes which followed the protests led to over 170 deaths. Hachalu Hundessa was seen by many as articulating in song the aspirations, the marginalization circumstance of the Oromo people of Ethiopia—particularly the youth. Observers have noted that the government has compounded the crisis with the arrests of over 2,000 people including journalists and key political figures, and the clampdown of the internet. Recently UN experts of the Special Rapporteurs of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council called “on Ethiopian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly, and to refrain from using force during future protests.” They also welcomed the partial restoration of the internet. (UN experts call on Ethiopia to allow peaceful protests, welcome partial restoration of Internet, United Nations Human Rights Office of the Commissioner News, July 21, 2020 www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Page…trate%20peacefully.)

A July 18 Amnesty International Statement says that “The killing of Hachalu Hundessa, a popular outspoken Oromo singer, sparked protests, some of which degenerated into inter-communal violence, which together with a police crackdown left at least 177 dead and hundreds wounded. In Addis Ababa and Oromia region, the police arrested at least 5,000 people, many of whom are in incommunicado detention with their whereabouts unknown. …” (Ethiopia: Account for all people arrested after Hachalu Hundessa’s killing, Amnesty International, July 18, 2020 www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/20…-hundesa-killing/)

Ms. Ayantu Ayana, doctoral student and a member of the Oromo Advocacy Alliance contextualizes the current crisis in Ethiopia—addressing historical issues that manifest themselves today in the country.

Originally broadcast on WPFW 89.3FM, Washington, DC. Tune into AfricaNow! live on WPFW 89.3 FM in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area or visit www.wpfwfm.org on Wednesdays from 1:00 to 2:00PM (Eastern).

