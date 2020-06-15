Amani Rina The Great Queen of Nubia – Kingdom of Kush

(The African History) — Kingdom of Nubia, centered in Sudan and Southern Egyptian Nile valleys, was indeed an ancient Kingdom of Kush. After last year’s fall of the Late Bronze Age and the breakdown of the New Kingdom of Egypt, the Kushite period of rule was established in Nubia. Throughout its early stage, Kush was based throughout Napata.

How the name “Kandaka” came to exist and how it was used.

Many people may ask about the title of Kendaka, but the most likely name has emerged from a long time ago, specifically during the era of the Kingdom of Kush, which ruled Sudan more than four thousand years ago, where the queens were called at the time the name of the Kandakat and means (the Great Queen).

A number of historians say that the word (Kandaka) comes from the feminine European name (Candice) and the name (Kush Kingdom) which is also known as the Nubian civilization or Ethiopia is mentioned in the Bible or the New Testament in the story of the guardian of the treasures (Kandaka) the Queen of Ethiopia.

The word “Ethiopia” was mentioned in the Old and New Testaments, and it was referring to the present land of Sudan, not to present-day Ethiopia.

The first Kandaka

The first in Sudan history to hold the title of Kandaka is Kandaka Amani Rinas, or (Amani Rina) who was the first First Queen.

As per historians, Amani Rinas was born in the year 40 BC and died in the year 10 BC and she was the wife of the Meroitic King Tretakas and succeeded him at the throne after his death.

Amani Rinas was the king’s first wife and according to the usual practice, she was called the Kandaka, but the title became a new meaning during her reign: (The Great Queen).