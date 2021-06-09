America is Showing Cowardness as Millions are Faced with Death by Starvation in Ethiopia?

By Melka Guracha, June 9, 2021

Why is America sitting on her hand as millions are about to perish as a result of man-made starvation? The time to act is now and America needs to be more aggressive and take military actions.

America is showing cowardness once again by sitting on her hand and watching as more than millions of people are on the verge of death by starvation in Tigray region of Ethiopia and millions are to be added to that list as the same forces expanded the war into Oromia Regional States. Eritrean forces and Amhara militia, and Amhara Special forces responsible for the Tigray human catastrophe are deployed to Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz regions and repeating what they have been doing in Tigray.

Abiy and Isaias Afewerki started war in Tigray that they slated as “Law Enforcement Operations” that turned out to be anything but law enforcement operation. Since then, tens of thousands are displaced from their home, thousands killed, thousands of girls rapped in front of their parents. Abiy and Isaias are using rape, starvation, and looting as weapon to destroy the entire region and its people. The international community cannot say they have not seen this for they have heard and seen it because the world has seen countless of firsthand witnesses on these atrocities. CNN reported. Human Rights Groups reported. The UN reported.

To her credit, America has taken some actions, mostly nonconsequential in terms of stopping the killings, lootings, and Abiy’s and Isaias’ lawlessness. Visa restrictions and economic sanctions are not going to stop the looming death. Abiy has made it clear that he will do everything he can to hold onto power even if that requires killing millions of people. Isaias has shown his contempt to the international norms and training foreign troops at SAWA Defense Training Center in the Gash-Barka region of Eritrea and forcing them to fight in his wars. We just have learned Somalis who are trained at SAWA are forced to fight in Tigray. It is at this training center where he brainwashes young Eritreans and foreigners to fight his war. Trainees of this camp took part in the war of Libya, and the civil war of Yemen.

To be taken seriously, America needs to draw red lines and take measures against this training center as the only way to get its force out of Ethiopia completely and immediately. Short of this, the Horn of Africa will see displacement, death by starvation, and chaos that will be hard to contemplate. The time to act is now. Other menaces around the world are watching ACT NOW!