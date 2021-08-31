Amhara State Calls on High School Technical & Vocational, University Students and Teachers to Join the Fight Against TDF

Addis Abeba, August 31/2021 (Addis Standard) – In a statement issued last night, the Amhara Regional State has called on middle and high school students, students of preparatory, technical and vocational training institutions, university students, graduates, teachers as well as all youth who are physically capable to organize in their respective areas and respond to the call to “bury the enemy.”

The statement said the region was facing a war for its survival waged against it by forces affiliated with the T.P.L.F. “A war of revenge and cruelty is being inflicted on the people” of the regional state, the statement said, adding it was a “crucial time for us to stand together, more than ever, to bury our enemies and ensure our survival in the face of the threat to our very existence.”

Accordingly, the regional state called on all able bodied high school and tertiary students as well as teachers and all the youth whose age and health qualify and are fit for military service to do their part “by joining and strengthening our defense forces and special forces and playing a supportive role.”

The state also urged all to do everything possible, directly or indirectly, including up to sacrifices of lives, “to ensure that the struggle for our survival that we have started ends successfully.” The regional state accuses Tigrayan forces of “killings, rape, looting and destruction of public and private properties” in Amhara and Afar states, and said “we must all be soldiers to protect our loved ones and the institutions around us from destruction.”

On July 26, Agegnehu Teshager, the president of Amhara State, called on all eligible youth in the region to respond to the “Campaign for Survival”. The call was preceded by an earlier similar call by the region and was addressed the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia to mobilize to defend the region against Tigrayan forces, after the later crossed into the region and launched military offensives.