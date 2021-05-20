An Amhara Terrorist Theatens To Burn US Flags And Calls on Millions of His Followers to Storm the US Embassy in Addis Ababa: A painful reminder of Tehran 1979

OGF – Urgent press Release, May 20, 2021

(OGF Online) — We, members of the Oromia Global Forum (OGF) – a global alliance of Oromo Civic, Professional, and Faith-Based Organizations – adherents of the Christian, Islamic and Traditional Oromo religion – and individual Human Rights defenders and activists, residing in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa, strongly condemn the intentions, the plan and potential terrorist actions of an Amhara terrorist, Mr. Andargachew Tsige, who is mobilizing millions of his followers, threatening to storm US Embassy in Ethiopia, and burn its flags.

We have learned that a very shocking and dangerous video an Amhara terrorist, Mr. Andargachew Tsige, who Calls on Millions of His Followers to Storm the US Embassy in Addis Ababa, and burn its flags is circulating on mainstream Media, the internet and other media types. Mr. Andargachew Tsige is the man whose party EZEMA is behind Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s onslaught on the people of Oromia and Tigray has openly declared his hostility against the United States and threatened to burn the US flag in front of its embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. From a longer historical perspective, this is reminiscent of what Iranian terrorists did to US service personnel at its embassy in Tehran in 1979. From the perspective of the targeting of the United States by the Amhara, Andargachew’s threat is part of a well-organized anti-US demonstrations in Washington, D.C., and other major US cities and towns currently waged every week. These demonstrations are well-organized and well-funded by the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments to stop the US government’s humanitarian and moral support to the aggrieved peoples of Oromia and Tigray.

