An Urgent Call to All Oromos in the collapsing Ethiopian Government to Join Oromia National Defense Force and Support Oromia National Transitional Government to Save your People and Secure Oromia

By Aba Orma, June 25, 2021

Dear Oromos in:

The Ethiopian Security structures;

The Ethiopian Defense Force;

The Ethiopian Federal Police and Special Force;

The Republican Guard;

Civilians in the Federal Government, and

Oromia special Forces and Regular Police:

Abiy’s regime is collapsing. The army is disintegrating. Save your people.

Ethiopia is in a civil war. Abiy has been a disaster from the day he came to power. The regime is unable to pull the country out of these complex crises instead aggravating it by exercising a sham election and wasting millions of dollars. While a civil war is going on, Abiy continues to spend millions on Menelik’s palace while Oromos are displaced from their homes and have nothing to eat. Furthermore, the regime aligned itself with Amhara elites who wished to complete the Menelik project of annihilating the Oromo people and other oppressed Nations and Nationalities. Abiy Ahmed has been doing what he said he will do: “put the Oromo people back by 1000 years” if he does not get his way.

Before the war in Tigray, Abiy declared war on the Oromo people and committed war crimes and genocide. Today, this war continued with the support of Shabiya, Somalia, and Amhara Militias in Oromia. Since November, the regime has committed war crimes and genocide against the people of Tigray. The regime is using chemical weapons and aerial bombardment on the people of Tigray as it did in West Oromia.

Unlike any other crises the country has faced before, the current crisis is complex and threatens the very existence of your people as a Nation and Oromia.

This is not the first regime to wage war and subject the Oromo people. Ever since the Oromo people were annexed into Abyssinia by Menelik at the end of the 19th centuries, millions of Oromos lost their lives and the rest were turned into slaves. However, the Oromo people never accepted their assigned status and have been fighting to regain control of their country, destiny, and dignity starting from the Raya revolt to today.

The current regime came to power on the shoulders of past and present Oromo generations’ blood and bones. Most recently of Qeerroo and Qarree. Unfortunately, Abiy and OPDO aligned themselves with Amhara extremes and pursued a policy of forced assimilation planned and implemented by Amhara elites with the ambition of returning Amhara hegemony to the rest of the peoples of Ethiopia.

Today, tens of thousands of Oromos of all ages are suffering in the regime’s prisons under bogus charges for the fear of losing election to independent vanguard Oromo political organizations, the Oromo Liberation Front and Oromo Federalist Congress. Your voices are silenced either by jailing your leaders or assassination. Arguably, the current regime led by Abiy is more hostile to Oromummaa and Oromia than any regime before it since Menelik.

Oromia is being invaded by Shabia and Amhara Militias at the request of Abiy Ahmed. Abiy financed, trained, and armed Amhara militias to dismantle Oromia. These forces are executing young and old Oromos, Oromo women and Oromo men, Oromo girls and Oromo boys at public squares and in their homes. Not only killing innocent Oromos but also dragging their body on the streets of Oromia, burning down their parent’s homes, farms, and doing everything it can to keep its 1000 years promise.

The international community has come to grips with the fact that this regime is the root cause of the instability of the region and the crises engulfing Ethiopia. It sanctioned the country with no travel for government officials, no economic aid, no military aid, and no political cover as they have done for so long from the United States and European Union. They said the election is a sham election and “Not free and fair”. The Ethiopian Defense Force had low morale and was not willing to fight and started to collapse in Tigray. Tens of thousands have surrendered and more are surrendering to Tigray Defense Force in the North and to some degree to the Oromo Liberation Army in Western and Southern Oromia. Some of your brothers and sisters have already joined OLA to save their people. Abiy’s regime is collapsing. The army is disintegrating.

Because of the fast-changing situation on the ground in Ethiopia, we call upon you:

To immediately start planning to join hands with each other and The Oromo Liberation Army, the Oromia National Defense Force, to protect your people from the civil war By doing so, to save Oromia and Oromos from Amhara Militias, Eritrean invasion, and any other foreign forces. Support Oromia National Transitional Government that will bring all Oromos together and work with Nations and Nationalities to secure the region.

The Oromo people will achieve what their forefathers set to achieve. Do not die to bring back Amhara hegemony on your people and the oppressed peoples of Ethiopia. Do not die for a collapsing empire.