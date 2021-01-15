At least 5 dead in Sudan border attack as tensions with Ethiopia escalate

(CNN) Sudan says at least five women were killed in border attacks by Ethiopian government-backed militias and it will use all “available means” to respond.

Tensions have simmered between the two countries for decades over the contested Al-Fashqa region, which falls on the Sudanese side of their disputed border. On Wednesday the situation further escalated after the Sudanese accused Ethiopian military aircraft of violating Sudan’s airspace.

On a visit Wednesday to the eastern Gedaref State, where Al-Fashqa is located, the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) and General Commander of Sudan’s Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan addressed soldiers stationed at the border.

“We are all steadfast with you here until our right is proven by force, by good faith or by any other method. This is our land and we have the legitimate right to defend and protect it by all available means,” he said.

A video posted to the TSC Facebook page of Burhan’s remarks showed him telling them Sudan would not back down from military confrontation.