Behind the Front Lines in Ethiopia’s Tigray

July 30, 2021

Behind the Front Lines in Ethiopia’s Tigray

This week on The Horn, Alan Boswell talks to Declan Walsh, Chief Africa Correspondent for The New York Times, about the dramatic events he witnessed firsthand in Ethiopia’s Tigray war. 

Front Lines in Ethiopia’s Tigray

July 30, 2021 (Crisis Group) — Last month, the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region took a stunning turn as Tigrayan forces retook the regional capital Mekelle. This week, Alan Boswell talks with Declan Walsh, Chief Africa Correspondent for The New York Times, about his reporting at the moment federal forces evacuated Mekelle and his reflections as the conflict continues to escalate and spread. Walsh offers an on-the-ground look at the Tigrayan forces, the dramatic turnaround in the conflict and how the federal government lost ground in the war. He also discusses his conversations with commanders and soldiers on both sides, while assessing prospects for bringing the conflict to a close.

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.