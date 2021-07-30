Behind the Front Lines in Ethiopia’s Tigray

This week on The Horn, Alan Boswell talks to Declan Walsh, Chief Africa Correspondent for The New York Times, about the dramatic events he witnessed firsthand in Ethiopia’s Tigray war.

July 30, 2021 (Crisis Group) — Last month, the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region took a stunning turn as Tigrayan forces retook the regional capital Mekelle. This week, Alan Boswell talks with Declan Walsh, Chief Africa Correspondent for The New York Times, about his reporting at the moment federal forces evacuated Mekelle and his reflections as the conflict continues to escalate and spread. Walsh offers an on-the-ground look at the Tigrayan forces, the dramatic turnaround in the conflict and how the federal government lost ground in the war. He also discusses his conversations with commanders and soldiers on both sides, while assessing prospects for bringing the conflict to a close.

