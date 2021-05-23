Fwd: Berhanu Nega and Kebour Ghenna of EZEMA on PM Abiy – Leaked email communication

I wonder if Kebour Ghenna is right about this? When he said “the bidders know we are in dire economic situations, i.e. the offers would be too low”

Our Telecom, one of the most profitable and biggest institutions, is sold for a mere $850 million (0.85bln).

The PM is presenting a misleading propaganda piece by saying it is an $8 billion investment and he is trying to confuse and convince Ethiopians.

The $8 billion projection is a 10 year economic projection, not a direct sale. Upto $8 bil, in 10 yrs… and we know what UPTO means. Insider information from people who opposed the sale, puts the direct investment such as infrastructure will not be over half a billion in the next 10 year. Companies usually inflate the economic projection when they pitch their proposal by taking direct and indirect benefits such as employment and future digitization into consideration.

The irony is, the $850 million sell price is less than annual aid by the USA which is nearly $854 million.

How come, a leader of a country which undermines an economic sanction of $1 Billion/year brags about the sale of it’s most profitable institution to $850 million.

Share your thoughts on this, to the public.

Recently, the PM office has made an announcement regarding email communication hacks to hide some shameful communication between Ezema and PM, and also Ezema themselves. So far BN passport case has been leaked on FB Ezema “national security threat” document has been leaked to medias A 30mil birr payment made from gov. to ESAT has been leaked to Et360. This email communication is a 4th episode of it’s kind with many more to follow… There are particularly two important files attached: Berhanu Nega and Kebour Ghenna’s email communication with subject” Telecom Big update”, along with the .jpg file that shows the actual snippet of the email from Berhanu’s inbox, and the second one is: an email file (.eml) that shows Berhanu has helped Abiy in writing his Medemer Book. Compare the attachment with the Medemer Book Our records show that Abiy has personal emails such as “Belay Yene <4freeleon@gmail.com> and Belay Yene <4belay@gmail.com>.

Pls check this one…

Read the so-called Lead Email Here in PDF – Gmail – Telecom Bid update