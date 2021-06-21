Birtukan Mideksa: Ethiopia’s electoral board chairperson

The judge rejected the prosecutor’s request, and imposed a life sentence instead.

Ethiopia’s election chief

What her name means:

Birtukan is an Amharic and Afaan Oromoo word, with roots in Arabic, for orange

Mideksa is spelled in Afaan Oromoo as Miidhaksaa or Midhagsaa

is spelled in Afaan Oromoo as Miidhaksaa or Midhagsaa It means a person who makes things good or beautiful

Forced to leave her little daughter in the care of her elderly mother, Ms Birtukan began serving her sentence at the notorious Kaliti prison, where she acted as a peacemaker between rival CUD factions after major differences emerged within their ranks.

“She didn’t solve the problem but they then rebuilt an underground network from scratch, successfully,” said Ms Birtukan’s friend.