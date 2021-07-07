Blast rocks Dubai port causing a large fire

Dubai, UAE (CNN) An explosion inside a container on a ship docked at Dubai’s Jebel Ali port late Wednesday caused a large fire and was felt across the city, authorities said.

There were no reported deaths or injuries and the fire is under control, authorities said. “A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze,” Dubai Media Office said in a tweet on their official account.

The Dubai Media Office posted a video of firefighters putting out the blaze at the port.